Jade excelles

February 17, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Jade excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 17) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Melody In Motion (Kiran Naidu) 42. Easy. Shambala (P. Shinde) 40. Easy.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dazzling Duchess (P. Vinod), Memphis (app) 53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Treasure Gold (P. Shinde) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Celestina (T.S. Jodha), Etoile (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Christophany (C.S. Jodha), Encantamento (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved well on the outside and finished level. Cornerstone (T.S. Jodha), Brego (app) 1-11, 600/41. They finished level.

1200m: Balthazaar (app) 1800/600m 1-24. Easy. Exuma (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

1600m: Jade (C. Umesh) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled.

