GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jade excelles

February 17, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Jade excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 17) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Melody In Motion (Kiran Naidu) 42. Easy. Shambala (P. Shinde) 40. Easy.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dazzling Duchess (P. Vinod), Memphis (app) 53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Treasure Gold (P. Shinde) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Celestina (T.S. Jodha), Etoile (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Christophany (C.S. Jodha), Encantamento (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved well on the outside and finished level. Cornerstone (T.S. Jodha), Brego (app) 1-11, 600/41. They finished level.

1200m: Balthazaar (app) 1800/600m 1-24. Easy. Exuma (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

1600m: Jade (C. Umesh) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.