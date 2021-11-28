It’s Zuccarelli vs. Queen O’ War in Pune Derby

Zuccarelli and Queen O’ War should fight out the finish of the Pune Derby (Gr. 1), the blue riband event of the Pune racing season here on Sunday (Nov. 28). Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. RUFFINA TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 12.30 p.m.: 1. Hellbent (11) Parmar 60.5, 2. Jubilant Journey (10) Sandesh 60.5, 3. Mascara (12) P. Vinod 59.5, 4. Bold Advance (9) Dashrath 59, 5. Kardashian (2) Rupesh 56.5, 6. Regal Prince (13) Bhawani 56, 7. Dawnstar (6) Ayyar 54, 8. Suited Aces (3) Shelar 54, 9. Fendi (1) Zervan 53, 10. Shadows (5) S. Amit 50.5, 11. Arabian Muktar (7) Zeeshan 49.5, 12. Grey Falcon (4) Aniket 49.5 and 13. Principessa (8) Nadeem 49.

1. JUBILANT JOURNEY, 2. HELLBENT, 3. BOLD ADVANCE

2. PIONEER PLATE (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 1.00: 1. Magistero (5) Bhawani 59.5, 2. Arcadia (3) Chouhan 51, 3. Majestic Warrior (4) Kaviraj 51, 4. Giant Star (1) Neeraj 50 and 5. Successor (2) David Egan 49.

1. SUCCESSOR, 2. ARCADIA.

3. JEREMIAH PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1.30: 1. Sandalphon (12) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 2. The Awakening (14) Yash Narredu 60.5, 3. Sovereign Master (11) Kaviraj 59.5, 4. Excelerator (9) Sandesh 58.5, 5. Perfect Perfecto (5) A. Prakash 57.5, 6. Rising Brave (8) Sharukh 57.5, 7. Periwinkle (7) P. Vinod 56, 8. Dilbar (4) Ayyar 55, 9. Magic In The Wind (2) Parmar 55, 10. Northern Singer (6) Zeeshan 55, 11. Slam Dunk (13) S. Amit 54.5, 12. Kahlua (1) Kirtish 54, 13. Viva La Vida (3) Aniket 54 and 14. Princess Snow (10) Nadeem 50.

1. THE AWAKENING, 2. EXCELERATOR, 3. SANDALPHON

4. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over, 2.00: 1. Iron Age (1) Sandesh 59, 2. Excellent Gold (4) Dashrath 54, 3. Gazino (3) Neeraj 54 and 4. St. Andrews (2) T.S. Jodha 54.

1. IRON AGE

5. CONRAD PUNE CUP (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Pokerface (9) Yash Narredu 59, 2. Exotique (8) Neeraj 57.5, 3. Polyneices (3) Shelar 57, 4. Tigrio (7) P.S. Chouhan 57, 5. Red Merlot (4) Dashrath 54, 6. Rambler (1) Zeeshan 53, 7. Dreams (2) T.S. Jodha 50.5, 8. Enlightened (6) Kaviraj 50 and 9. Fast Rain (5) Parmar 49.

1. TIGRIO, 2. FAST RAIN, 3. RAMBLER

6. F.D. WADIA TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Petronia (2) C.S. Jodha 57, 2. Presidential (6) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 3. Baby Bazooka (3) Zervan 56, 4. Raffaello (4) Yash Narredu 55.5, 5. Spinoza (7) Neeraj 55.5, 6. Dragoness (1) Parmar 54 and 7. Lit (5) Sandesh 54.

1. PETRONIA, 2. DRAGONESS

7. RUFFINA TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.30: 1. Zacapa (1) Aniket 62, 2. Indian Crown (12) Kaviraj 61.5, 3. Love Warrior (9) Sandesh 61.5, 4. Amped (6) Parmar 60.5, 5. Caprifla (4) Yash Narredu 60.5, 6. Hilad (2) Shahrukh 60.5, 7. Republica (13) Ayyar 60.5, 8. Scottish Scholar (11) S. Sunil 60.5, 9. Timeless Deeds (7) P. Dhebe 60.5, 10. Song Song Blue (5) Akshay 60, 11. Midas Touch (10) Bhawani 59, 12. Sussing (14) S. Amit 56.5, 13. Chezza (8) T.S. Jodha 53.5 and 14. Patriots Day (3) Nadeem 50.5.

1. LOVE WARRIOR, 2. CAPRIFLA, 3. INDIAN CROWN.

8. PUNE DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. A Star Is Born (8) David Egan 56, 2. Alastair (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Juiced (2) Parmar 56, 4. Multiencrypted (11) P. Dhebe 56, 5. Orchids (10) Dashrath 56, 6. Rasputin (3) A. Imran Khan 56, 7. Regal Command (4) Bhawani 56, 8. Souza (1) Kaviraj 56, 9. Sunrise (6) Neeraj 56, 10. Zarak (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 11. Zuccarelli (12) P.S. Chouhan 56 and 12. Queen O’ War (5) Sandesh 54.5.

1. ZUCCARELLI, 2. QUEEN O’ WAR, 3. A STAR IS BORN

9. AQUILO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Arabian Phoenix (6) Zervan 59, 2. Aira (3) Bhawani 57.5, 3. Speculator (1) Shahrukh 55.5, 4. Commandment (10) T.S. Jodha 55, 5. Lord Byron (4) P.S. Chouhan 55, 6. Sinner (8) A. Imran Khan 55, 7. Brave Eagle (9) Kirtish 54, 8. Flash Force (7) Ayyar 54, 9. Mystical Rose (11) Yash Narredu 54, 10. Silent Knight (2) Shelar 53.5, 11. Levitate (—) and 12. Shes The Queen (5) P. Vinod 52.

1. LORD BYRON, 2. MYSTICAL ROSE, 3. SINNER

10. JEREMIAH PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Safdar (11) Shahrukh 59, 2. Monarchy (3) Chouhan 58, 3. Pure (5) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Remy Red (12) Dashrath 57.5, 5. Unclaimed Treasure (2) P. Vinod 57.5, 6. Untitled (8) Shelar 56.5, 7. Magical Rays (4) Nadeem 56, 8. Spirit Bay (6) Akshay 56, 9. Tormenta Storm (9) Ayyar 56, 10. Zarriya (13) Aniket 56, 11. Carlos (7) Zeeshan 55.5, 12. Teispes (14) S. Amit 55.5, 13. Windy City (10) P. Dhebe 54.5 and 14. La Peregrina (1) Parmar 53.

1. PURE, 2. MONARCHY, 3. SPIRIT BAY.

Day’s Best: IRON AGE.

Jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5 & 6. (iii) 8, 9 & 10.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.