It’s Supernatural vs. Last Wish in feature event

Ramanan V V 7619 June 05, 2022 00:30 IST

Supernatural and Last Wish may fight out the finish of the DT Racing & Breeding LLP Juvenile Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 5). False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. ENDORSEMENT PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 pm: 1. Divine Ray (9) Richard Oliver 62.5, 2. Skyfire (8) P. Surya 62.5, 3. Bramastram (1) S. John 61.5, 4. Noble Ruler (3) A. Prakash 60.5, 5. Super Kind (7) Tousif Khan 60, 6. Divya Shakthi (5) Dhanu Singh 59.5, 7. He’s The One (11) Darshan 58.5, 8. War Eagle (12) Arvind Kumar 58.5, 9. Chain Of Thoughts (4) Mark 58, 10. Altair (10) Ajeet Kumar 57.5, 11. Altamonte (6) Vivek 57.5 and 12. Ultimate Power (2) Vishal Bunde 53.5.

1. BRAMASTRAM, 2. SKYFIRE, 3. DIVYA SHAKTHI

2. RICHELIEU PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. In A Breeze (5) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Singhsaab (4) B. Nayak 57, 3. Eco Friendly (6) Arvind Kumar 56.5, 4. Christopher Wren (7) Vinod Shinde 55, 5. Mr Humble (2) Vishal Bunde 54, 6. Star Domination (3) Rayan 54, 7. Tyto Alba (1) Rajesh K 54, 8. Dragon’s Gold (9) Richard Oliver 53.5 and 9. Thunderstruck (8) Ajeet Kumar 52.5.

1. IN A BREEZE, 2. DRAGON’S GOLD, 3. MR HUMBLE

3. YOUNG RAJPUT PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Cyrenius (7) Sandesh 61, 2. Wild Emperor (4) Suraj 59, 3. Sacrament (9) Ranjeet Singh 57, 4. Triumphant (6) Trevor 56, 5. Je Ne Sais Quoi (8) Vishal Bunde 55.5, 6. Twilight Fame (1) Rajesh K 54, 7. Star Comet (3) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 8. Embosom (2) J.H. Arul 53 and 9. Turkoman (5) Hindu Singh 51.5.

1. CYRENIUS, 2. WILD EMPEROR, 3. TRIUMPHANT

4. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. All Attraction (1) Akshay K 56, 2. Flaming Falcon (4) Sandesh 56, 3. Phenom (3) N.S. Parmar 56, 4. Prague (9) Trevor 56, 5. Ripple N Storm (8) Ashok Kumar 56, 6. Sadler’s Legacy (11) Yash 56, 7. Serdar (10) P.S. Chouhan 56, 8. Twilight Tornado (5) J.H. Arul 56, 9. Angel Bliss (2) K. Nazil 54.5, 10. Liberation (6) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 11. Pleroma (7) P.P. Dhebe 54.5.

1. ALL ATTRACTION, 2. SADLER’S LEGACY, 3. PRAGUE

5. DT RACING & BREEDING LLP JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Last Wish (1) Sandesh 57, 2. Supernatural (5) P.S. Chouhan 57, 3. Arcana (2) Suraj 54, 4. King Louis (7) Trevor 54, 5. Leonardo (6) Akshay K 54, 6. Mojito (4) N.S. Parmar 54 and 7. Karyna (3) Bhawani Singh 52.5.

1. SUPERNATURAL, 2. LAST WISH

6. ASTOUNDING PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Miniver Rose (8) S. Saqlain 61.5, 2. Chisox (10) J.H. Arul 58.5, 3. Chul Bul Rani (9) Salman Khan 58, 4. Domina (7) Hasib Alam 58, 5. Icelandic (1) Shreyas Singh 57.5, 6. The Strength (3) P. Siddaraju 56.5, 7. Copper Sunrise (5) A. Prakash 55, 8. The Preacher (4) Ikram Ahmed 53.5, 9. Rudram (6) Tousif Khan 52 and 10. The Sense (2) Abhay Singh 51.

1. CHISOX, 2. MINIVER ROSE, 3. CHUL BUL RANI

7. RICHELIEU PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Prince Abir (4) Suraj 62.5, 2. Dr Logan (8) L.A. Rozario 59.5, 3. Own Legacy (5) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Aherne (3) S. Shareef 59, 5. The Response (2) Arvind Kumar 59, 6. Casey (6) Darshan 58.5, 7. Muirfield (7) K. Nazil 58.5, 8. Osiris (10) Ajeet Kumar 56, 9. Sensational Grey (1) Abhay Singh 54.5 and 10. Elite Agent (9) Rajesh K 54.

1. PRINCE ABIR, 2. OWN LEGACY, 3. MUIRFIELD

Day’s best: PRINCE ABIR

Double: CYRENIUS — SUPERNATURAL

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.