It’s Supernatural vs. Once You Go Black

June 26, 2022 00:30 IST

June 26, 2022 00:30 IST

Supernatural and Once You Go Black may fight out the finish of the Colts Championship Stakes (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 26). There will be no false rails.

1. HASSAN PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Classic Charm (4) G. Vivek 62.5, 2. Habanero (1) Kritish B 60, 3. Messala (5) Khurshad 59.5, 4. Spirit Dancer (8) Kiran Rai 59.5, 5. Infinite Spirit (2) Abhay S 58, 6. Max Mueller (6) Ashhad A 55.5, 7. Perfect Halo (3) Angad 55.5 and 8. Activated (7) P. Surya 55.

1. CLASSIC CHARM, 2. HABANERO, 3. MAX MUELLER

2. ASTRONOMIC PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Appsara (2) Nikhil N 60.5, 2. Domina (8) Gaurav S 58, 3. Ultimate Striker (5) G. Vivek 56, 4. Mount View (1) Sandesh 55.5, 5. Lady Supremos (3) Vinod Shinde 54, 6. Osiris (6) Arvind K 54, 7. Mr Humble (4) P. Surya 53, 8. Anne Boleyn (7) Akshay K 52.5 and 9. Dallas Drifter (9) Khurshad 52.5.

1. MOUNT VIEW, 2. ANNE BOLEYN, 3. DOMINA

3. KARNATAKA SUB-AREA TROPHY (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Fortunate Son (4) N.S. Parmar 56, 2. King Pompous (9) Nikhil N 56, 3. Prague (1) Trevor 56, 4. Ripple N Storm (8) Dhanu S 56, 5. Roudy (10) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Sadler’s Legacy (3) Yash 56, 7. Twilight Tornado (5) J.H. Arul 56, 8. Karyna (2) Bhawani S 54.5, 9. Klimt (7) Sandesh 54.5, 10. Mirra (6) Akshay K 54.5 and 11. Speaking Of Love (11) Kiran N 54.5.

1. PRAGUE, 2. SADLER’S LEGACY, 3. FORTUNATE SON

4. COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o Colts & Geldings (Terms), 4-00: 1. All Attraction (11) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Arthur (2) A. Imran 56, 3. Cyrenius (9) Sandesh 56, 4. King Louis (1) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Last Wish (3) Dhanu S 56, 6. Leonardo (6) Akshay K 56, 7. Mojito (7) N.S. Parmar 56, 8. Once You Go Black (4) Suraj 56, 9. Prince O’ War (8) P.P. Dhebe 56, 10. Ravishing Form (10) R Oliver 56 and 11. Supernatural (5) Trevor 56.

1. SUPERNATURAL, 2. ONCE YOU GO BLACK, 3. RAVISHING FORM

5. JUNE PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Colonel Harty (1) Angad 62.5, 2. Ascoval (6) Trevor 61.5, 3. Aztec Queen (7) Arvind K 60, 4. Kvasir (4) Siddaraju 56.5, 5. Musterion (8) Vishal B 53, 6. The Strength (2) Ajeet K 52.5, 7. Aceros (9) Vinod Shinde 51.5, 8. Lagopus (3) P. Surya 51.5 and 9. Anakin (5) Abhay S 50.5.

1. ASCOVAL, 2. THE STRENGTH, 3. COLONEL HERTY

6. PARSIANA PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Southern Dynasty (6) C.S. Jodha 62, 2. Muirfield (3) S. John 60, 3. Rhapsody In Green (2) T.S. Jodha 59, 4. Only You (1) Sandesh 58.5, 5. Shubankar (5) Akshay K 57 and 6. Super Ruffian (4) Dhanu S 61.

1. ONLY YOU, 2. RHAPSODY IN GREEN

7. MAURITIUS PEARL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-30: 1. Del Mar (2) Ashhad A 61.5, 2. Forseti (1) Trevor 58, 3. Knotty In Blue (10) S. Shareef 57.5, 4. Striking Memory (7) S. Saqlain 56.5, 5. Unique Style (9) Vishal B 56, 6. Princess Jasmine (4) Darshan 55.5, 7. Twilight Fame (6) Rajesh K 54, 8. Amazonite (5) S. Mubarak 53, 9. Sea Blush (2) P. Surya 51 and 10. Tiger Returns (8) Tousif K 50.5.

1. FORSETI, 2. DEL MAR, 3. TWILIGHT FAME

Day’s best: PRAGUE

Double: MOUNT VIEW — FORSETI

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i); 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.