It’s Still I Rise vs. O Hansini in main event

August 26, 2022 00:30 IST

August 26, 2022 00:30 IST

Still I Rise and O Hansini may fight out the finish of the Srikantadatta Narasimharaajawadiyar Memorial Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Aug. 26). False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. TALAKADU PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Conspiracy (7) L.A. Rozario 62, 2. Highland Park (11) Angad 62, 3. Mighty Prince (8) Kiran N 62, 4. Gabriella (15) Imran Ashraf 61.5, 5. Jameson (9) Nazar A 60.5, 6. Grand Chevalier (4) Darshan 60, 7. Here I Come (6) H. Rathod 60, 8. Bhrigu (5) Sai Kiran 59.5, 8. Clover Cruz (1) Santosh K 59.5, 10. Miss China (12) A. Imran 59.5, 11. Angel Dreams (14) Sarvan K 59, 12. Airvelocity (2) Nazerul 58, 13. News Maker (10) B. Darshan 57.5, 14. Jet Speed (3) Md. Sameer 57 and 15. Spiritualqueen (13) N.B. Kuldeep 54.

1. BHRIGU, 2. MISS CHINA, 3. JAMESON

2. FULL SPEED PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Bonito (4) M. Prabhakaran 60, 2. Lead The Way (1) Shreyas S 59, 3. Royal Crown (6) N.B. Kuldeep 59, 4. Supreme Angel (3) Nazerul 59, 5. Oriental Lily (10) J.H. Arul 58, 6. Twin Flame (11) Sarvan K 58, 7. Ewandor (8) Angad 57.5, 8. Shooting Venus (7) Darshan 57.5, 9. Enrichment (9) B. Darshan 57, 10. Country’s Major (2) Antony 56 and 11. Infinite Grace (5) R. Pradeep 56.

1. SUPREME ANGEL, 2. COUNTRY’S MAJOR, 3. ROYAL CROWN

3. RANGA FAMILY TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Tremendous (7) B. Darshan 62.5, 2. March To Victory (10) S. Saqlain 60.5, 3. Notoriety (11) Sai Kiran 60.5, 4. Leap Of Faith (9) Hasib A 60, 5. D Brother (4) Antony 59.5, 6. Gintoki (8) Angad 57.5, 7. Power Of Thea (5) B. Harish 57.5, 8. Naval Wrestler (1) Hindu S 57, 9. D Warrior (6) R. Shiva K 56, 10. Perfect Perfecto (3) N.B. Kuldeep 56 and 11. White River (2) Afsar Khan 52.5.

1. NOTORIETY, 2. D BROTHER, 3. GINTOKI

4. SRIKANTADATTA NARASIMHARAAJAWADIYAR MEMORIAL MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (3) Suraj 56.5, 2. Last Wish (2) A. Imran 56.5, 3. Still I Rise (1) Srinath 56.5, 4. Ravishing Form (—) (—) 54.5, 5. O Hansini (4) Akshay K 53, 6. Indian Patriot (-) (-) 51.5 and 7. Star Admiral (5) Darshan 51.5.

1. STILL I RISE, 2. O HANSINI

5. FULL SPEED PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Maybury (10) S. Saqlain 62.5, 2. Smart Cadillac (6) B. Darshan 62, 3. Flying Falcon (8) Salman K 60, 4. Shivalik Style (5) H. Rahul 57, 5. Sultan Sword (1) Md. Mushraf 57, 6. Venezuela (4) R. Shiva K 56.5, 7. D Durga (3) Angad 56, 8. Lead Singer (9) Afsar Khan 55.5, 9. Country’s Delight (2) Antony 55, 10. Super Sexy (7) Kiran N 55 and 11. Vijaya Falcon (11) Sai Kiran 55.

1. MAYBURY, 2. VIJAYA FALCON, 3. SMART CADILLAC

6. REGENCY GOLD PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Cherokee Moon (3) Vijay K 62, 2. Unimaginable (2) Md. Mushraf 60, 3. Country’s Fame (11) J.H. Arul 58, 4. Country’s Song (10) P.S. Rathore 56, 5. D Fire (8) Shreyas S 55.5, 6. Spiritual Force (5) Kiran N 55, 7. Royal Title (9) Nazar A 54.5, 8. My One And Only (1) J. Paswan 54, 9. California Gold (12) Salman K 53, 10. Fifty Grand (4) R. Shiva K 53, 11. Domitia (7) S. Shareef 51 and 12. Rumour Lady (6) Tousif 50.

1. CALIFORNIA GOLD, 2. D FIRE, 3. COUNTRY’S FAME

Day’s best: MAYBURY

Double: SUPREME ANGEL — NOTORIETY

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i) 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.