It’s Spanish Eyes vs. Villanelle in Coromandel Gromor Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes

Spanish Eyes and Villanelle should fight out the finish of the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes, the chief event of Monday’s (Aug. 26) races. There will be no false rails.

1. BELMONT PRINCE PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.20 p.m.: 1. Anemoi (1) P. Ajeeth K 56, 2. Country’s Fire (7) A.A. Vikrant 56, 3. Exclusive Black (8) G. Naresh 56, 4. My Brother (4) Gaurav 56, 5. Sargent (10) Mukesh 56, 6. Talking Stick (3) P. Sai K 56, 7. Anahita (12) Ajay K 54.5, 8. Cape May (13) Afroz K 54.5, 9. Genie (6) R.S. Jodha 554.5, 10. High Heels (5) Arjun 54.5, 11. Lucky Fiero (11) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 12. Newfound Glory (2) Santosh Raj 54.5 and 13. Skyward (9) Kuldeep Sr. 54.5.

1. SARGENT, 2. ANEMOI, 3. TALKING STICK

2. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 1.55: 1. Kingston (5) Md. Ekram 60, 2. N R I Superpower (4) Abhay Singh 58, 3. Lucky Zone (1) Ashad Asbar 57, 4. Icicle (2) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 5. Maverick (7) Likith Appu 54, 6. Malibu (8) Kuldeep Sr. 53.5, 7. Delhi Heights (3) Mohit 52.5 and 8. Sun Dancer (6) Afroz K 52.5.

1. LUCKY ZONE, 2. N R I SUPERPOWER, 3. MAVERICK

3. BHONGIR CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Deccan Daisy (10) Ajay K 60, 2. Mikimoto (4) Kuldeep Sr. 59, 3. Pinatubo (9) A.A. Vikrant 58, 4. Assured Success (5) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Pancho (2) Shivansh 55, 6. Windsor (3) Afroz K 55, 7. Mr. Perfect (11) G. Naresh 53, 8. Exponent (1) Gaurav 52.5, 9. Lights On (6) R.S. Jodha 52.5, 10. Definite (7) P. Ajeeth K 52 and 11. Shivalik Model (8) Mohit 51.5.

1. MIKIMOTO, 2. PANCHO, 3. DECCAN DAISY

4. PAKHAL LAKE CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. Minecraft (3) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Australia (7) Arjun 59.5, 3. Reigning Beauty (9) Shivansh 59, 4. Decoy (5) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Warwick (8) Ashad Asbar 56.5, 6. Encore (2) Md. Ekram 56, 7. Colt Pistol (4) Ajay K 54, 8. Hoping Sky (10) Mohit 54, 9. Deccan Spirit (6) Mukesh 53.5, 10. Miracle Mary (11) Vivek G 52 and 11. Kings Best (1) Santosh Raj 51.5.

1. DECOY, 2. MIRACLE MARY, 3. ENCORE

5. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Last Wish (5) Sandesh 60, 2. Anzio (2) Antony Raj 57.5, 3. High Reward (9) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 4. D Minchu (3) Ajay K 54.5, 5. Miss Little Angel (6) Mukesh 54.5, 6. N R I Doublepower (7) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 7. Miss Marvellous (4) Afroz K 52, 8. Ruby Red (1) Neeraj 51.5 and 9. Indian Sniper (8) Likith Appu 51.

1. LAST WISH, 2. ANZIO, 3. N R I DOUBLEPOWER

6. COROMANDEL GROMOR DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), Fillies 3-y-o only, 4.15: 1. Divine Art (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Divine Prophecy (6) Vivek G 56, 3. Gloria (4) Antony Raj 56, 4. Magnetic (8) Akshay K 56, 5. Mother’s Grace (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 6. Mountain Touch (5) Neeraj 56, 7. Spanish Eyes (1) Sandesh 56 and 8. Villanelle (2) C. Umesh 56.

1. SPANISH EYES, 2. VILLANELLE, 3. DIVINE ART

7. HYPERION PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Blue Brigade (12) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Star Cruise (2) Abhay Singh 60, 3. Wandring Warrior (11) Kuldeep Sr. 60, 4. Dali’s Champion (9) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 5. Cash Register (4) Kuldeep Jr. 58, 6. Magical Power (8) Surya Prakash 58, 7. Soorya Vahan (6) M. Mark 58, 8. Battle On (1) Santosh Rah 57, 9. Fortune Art (3) G. Naresh 55.5, 10. Char Ek Char (10) Mukesh 54, 11. Pair Of Wings (7) Mohit 53.5 and 12. Politics (5) Arjun 50.5.

1. BATTLE ON, 2. CHAR EK CHAR, 3. CASH REGISTER

Day’s Best: LAST WISH

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.