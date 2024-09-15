It’s Spanish Eyes vs. Redefined in S.A. Poonawalla Million

Spanish Eyes and Redefined should fight out the finish line of the S.A. Poonawalla Million, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 15) races here. Rails will be placed one hour before the first race.

1. MYSTIC TOUCH PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Sim Sim (5) Nazil 61.5, 2. Moment Of Madness (4) Gore 59, 3. Prince Igor (2) Mustakim 59, 4. Golden Rule (8) N. Bhosale 56.5, 5. Milli (7) V. Bunde 56.5, 6. Otello (6) Shelar 55.5, 7. Reciprocity (3) Prasad 50 and 8. Anoushka (1) Merchant 49.

1. SIM SIM, 2. PRINCE IGOR, 3. MOMENT OF MADNESS

2. EXCELLENT TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.30: 1. Cellini (4) Antony Raj 59, 2. Irish Gold (2) Akshay K 55.5, 3. Baby Bazooka (3) Sandesh 53.5 and 4. Bubbly Boy (1) N. Bhosale 49.

1. CELLINI.

3. SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Cape Wickham (2) Umesh 59, 2. Gangster (3) Vinod 58, 3. Murwara Princess (4) Mustakim 57, 4. Regal Command (8) Bhawani 57, 5. Chat (5) Saqlain 55.5, 6. Zarak (6) Ajinkya 54, 7. Multiverse (1) Sandesh 52 and 8. Bugatti (7) Vivek G 50.5.

1. MULTIVERSE, 2. BUGATTI, 3. ZARAK

4. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Cache (1) Vivek G 56, 2. Knight Crusader (5) Antony Raj 56, 3. Affluence (2) Nazil 54.5, 4. Ashwa Kangto (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 5. Credence (3) Vinod 54.5, 6. Esconido (8) Saqlain 54.5, 7. Expedite (6) Prasad 54.5, 8. Fable (9) Sandesh 54.5 and 9. Wind Dancer (4) Akshay K 54.5.

1. CACHE, 2. KNIGHT CRUSADER, 3. FABLE

5. S.A. POONAWALLA MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Dash (8) Yash Narredu 57, 2. Masato (—), 3. Spanish Eyes (6) Akshay K 55.5, 4. Bashir (10) Bhawani 54, 5. Don Carlos (3) Parmar 54, 6. Ghirardelli (9) C.S. Jodha 54, 7. Redefined (7) Sandesh 54, 8. Thundering Phoenix (1) Kaviraj 54, 9. Pyrite (2) Vivek G 53.5, 10. Doctor Dolly (5) Mustakim 52.5 and 11. Mighty Sparrow (4) Saqlain 51.

1. SPANISH EYES, 2. REDEFINED, 3. DASH

6. SURAIYA & MASOOM MASTER TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Soup And Sandwich (1) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Mutant (3) V. Bunde 60.5, 3. Superlative (2) Saba 58, 4. Esperanza (10) Vinod 57, 5. Divine Thoughts (7) Gore 56, 6. Singer Sargent (11) Merchant 55.5, 7. Fast Approach (8) Akshay K 54.5, 8. Turn And Burn (12) Parmar 54, 9. Jet Typhoon (5) Pranil 53, 10. Villanelle (9) C. Umesh 53, 11. Malet Spring (13) S. Kamble 52.5, 12. Baklava (6) Mustakim 50.5 and 13. Golden Legend (4) S. Shareef 49.

1. TURN AND BURN, 2. VILLANELLE, 3. FAST APPROACH

7. MAUNA KEA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Kings Love (10) Akshay K 59, 2. Quicker (7) Yash Narredu 58, 3. Axlrod (1) P. Vinod 57, 4. Marcus (3) Vivek G 57, 5. Pride’s Prince (5) Antony Raj 56, 6. Beyond Stars (8) Mustakim 55, 7. Continental Drift (6) Santosh 55, 8. Psychic Star (9) Saqlain 55, 9. Thrill Of Brazil (2) Kaviraj 53.5, 10. Luminosity (11) S. Amit 53 and 11. Serengeti (4) S. Kamble 52.5.

1. PSYCHIC STAR, 2. KINGS LOVE, 3. QUICKER

Day’s Best: CACHE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

