It’s Smashing Blue vs. Golden Oaks in feature

June 11, 2022 00:30 IST

Smashing Blue and Golden Oaks may fight out the finish of the Racing Patrons Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (June 11). False rails (width about 8m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. GUINDY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Habanero (7) A. Prakash 60, 2. Black Whizz (9) Suraj 59, 3. Light Of Love (8) Ikram A 59, 4. Adela (1) A. Fazal 58.5, 5. Osibisa (4) Siddaraju 58.5, 6. Altair (6) Arvind K 58, 7. Altamonte (3) Vivek 58, 8. Jan Zizka (11) Ajinkya 56.5, 9. Sand Castles (2) Akshay K 56.5, 10. Fierce Fighter (10) Arshad 55.5 and 11. Challenging Star (5) Abhay S 52.5.

1. BLACK WHIZZ, 2. SAND CASTLES, 3. ALTAMONTE

2. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Black Eagle (6) Sandesh 56, 2. English Bay (1) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. George Everest (5) Dashrath S 56, 4. Pazel (3) Oliver Richard 56, 5. Rapidus (2) Akshay K 56, 6. Tranquilo (8) Trevor 56, 7. Worldly Wise (4) Ajinkya 56 and 8. Queen Envied (7) Anjar 54.5.

1. BLACK EAGLE, 2. RAPIDUS, 3. TRANQUILO

3. ADMIRAL HENRY JOHN ROUS TROPHY (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Silvarius (4) S. John 61, 2. Starry Wind (3) A. Prakash 55.5, 3. Pissarro (1) Trevor 55, 4. Ladida (2) C.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. PISSARRO, 2. LADIDA

4. RACING PATRONS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above, 4-00: 1. Golden Oaks (3) Salman K 64, 2. Augustus Caesar (2) A. Prakash 61.5, 3. Automatic (1) P.S. Chouhan 58, 4. Smashing Blue (5) Akshay K 58 and 6. Taimur (4) Bhawani S 57.5.

1. SMASHING BLUE, 2. GOLDEN OAKS

5. POONAWALLA STUD PLATE (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Aztec Queen (5) Arvind K 60, 2. Tactical Command (8) Dhanu S 57.5, 3. Thousand Words (6) Akshay K 57.5, 4. Alberetta (7) L.A. Rozario 57, 5. Devils Magic (4) P.S. Chouhan 54, 6. Kensington Court (2) Trevor 53.5, 7. Grey Channel (3)Khurshad 52.5 and 8. Lagopus (1) P. Surya 52.5.

1. KENSINGTON COURT, 2. THOUSAND WORDS, 3. TACTICAL COMMAND

6. PENDRAGON PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Ashwa Yudhvir (9) Suraj 61.5, 2. Mitsuro (7) J.H. Arul 60, 3. Silverita (5) Sandesh 56.5, 4. Belvedere (6) Akshay K 56, 5. Brooklyn Supreme (4) A. Prakash 55.5, 6. Eco Friendly (1) Ajeet K 54.5, 7. Lauterbrunnen (8) Rajesh K 54, 8. Ooh La La (2) D. Patel 53 and 9. Regal Melody (3) Vishal B 51.

1. ASHWA YUDHVIR, 2. MITSURO, 3. SILVERITA

7. GUINDY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Ozark (11) T.S. Jodha 62.5, 2. Rightly Noble (1) Md. Aliyar 62.5, 3. She’s Innocent (10) Arvind K 62, 4. Extraordinary (12) Ajeet K 61.5, 5. Tiger Returns (6) A. Imran 61.5, 6. Acaster (2) Vivek 61, 7. Anne Boleyn (4) A. Prakash 61, 8. Benignity (5) P. Surya 60, 9. Immortal Guest (8) Santosh Raj 60, 10. Country’s Jewel (9) Shreyas S 59.5, 11. Jersey Legend (3) C.S. Jodha 59.5 and 12. Charmaine (7) Darshan 58.

1. TIGER RETURNS, 2. JERSEY LEGEND, 3. COUNTRY’S JEWEL

Day’s best: BLACK EAGLE

Double: KENSINGTON COURT — ASHWA YUDHVIR

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.