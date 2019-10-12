It’s Raees vs Vulcan in feature

Raees and Vulcan should fight out the finish of the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Oct. 11) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY DIV. II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Beemer (5) Merchant 59, 2. She’s A Tiger (8) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 3. Wilshire (9) S.G. Prasad 57.5, 4. Suarez (7) Peter 56, 5. Pulverize (3) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Dashing Image (4) A. Gaikwad 54, 7. Ex’s And Oh’s (1) Zervan 53, 8 Psychic Fire (6) Nazil 52 and 9. Principessa (2) S.Amit 50.

1. EX’S AND OH’S, 2. SUAREZ, 3. SHE’S A TIGER

2. N K PUDUMJEE TROPHY (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Airmax (2) Nazil 56, 2. Alexei (7) Zervan 56, 3. Monk (4) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Translator (5) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Walk The Talk (3) Imran Chisty 56, 6. Hokkaido (1) Neeraj 54.5 and 7. Sehmat (6) S. Amit 54.5.

1. ALEXEI, 2. HOKKAIDO, 3. MONK

3. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. My Precious (4) A. Prakash 61, 2. Galloping Goldmine (1) C.S. Jodha 60, 3. Golden Era (5) Sandesh 59, 4. Dreams (10) A. Imran Khan 58, 5. Super Mario (2) Neeraj 58, 6. Its A Deal (7) S. Sunil 56, 7. Aquarius (9) Parmar 55.5, 8. Red Carnation (6) Raghuveer 55, 9. Angels Harmony (8) A. Gaikwad 54 and 10. Saskatchewan (3) K.Kadam 51.

1. GALLOPING GOLDMINE, 2. GOLDEN ERA, 3. DREAMS

4. PRUDENTIAL CHAMP TROPHY (1,00m), Maiden, 2-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Ashwa Chintz (7) Merchant 55, 2. Benghazi (6) Zervan 55, 3. Major General (5) Sandesh 55, 4. Rising Sun (3) Parmar 55, 5. Flameoftheforest (1) Yash Narredu 53.5, 6. Queenship (4) Suraj Narredu 53.5 and 7. Star Sincierity (2) Neeraj 53.5.

1. FLAMEOFTHEFOREST, 2. MAJOR GENERAL, 3. BENGHAZI

5. PICCOLINA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Wild Fire (10) Aniket 59.5, 2. Sea Quest (7) Gagandeep 59, 3. Chaplin (9) P. Naidu 58.5, 4. Impala (4) Dashrath 57, 5. Adele (3) Parmar 56.5, 6. Rising Brave (6) Dhanu S. Deora 56, 7. Namaqua (13) Sandesh 55.5, 8. Dandi March (2) C.S. Jodha 53, 9. Frieze (8) A. Gaikwad 53, 10. Sharareh (5) K. Kadam 53, 11. Bonafide (1) Peter 525, 12. Safdar (11) S.J. Sunil 52.5 and 13. Shivalik Queen (12) Merchant 52.

1. NAMAQUA, 2. IMPALA, 3. ADELE

6. ASHWAMEDHA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Pilatus (2) S. Kamble 59.5, 2. Patriots Day (13) Raghuveer 59, 3. Regal Shot (1) Bhawani 58.5, 4. Rousseau (6) Kuldeep 58.5, 5. Imperial Heritage (10) A. Gaikwad 55.5, 6. Gold Magic (11) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Hi Ho Silver (8) P. Vinod 53, 8. Saffron Flower (9) Santosh 52.5, 9. Cristo Boss (3) Merchant 52, 10. Chezza (4) Peter 51.5, 11. Grand Eyes (12) S. Amit 50.5, 12. Run Happy (5) Baria 50 and 13. Whoopsidaisy (7) N. Nadeem 50.

1. GOLD MAGIC, 2. PILATUS, 3. CRISTO BOSS

7. SURESH MAHINDRA TROPHY (3,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 5.30: 1. Raees (1) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Vulcan (2) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 3. Frivolous (4) Yash Narredu 51.5 and 4. Square Moon (3) Neeraj 51.

1. RAEES, 2. VULCAN

Day’s best: NAMAQUA

Double: EX’ AND OH’S — GALLOPING GOLDMINE

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.