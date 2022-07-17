It’s Philosophy vs. Leonardo in Bangalore Summer Derby

July 17, 2022 00:30 IST

Philosophy and Leonardo may fight out the finish of the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby (2,000m), the stellar attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 17). There will be no false rails. A carried over amount of ₹2,07,960 will be added to the jackpot pool.

1. MUMBAI SALVER (1,200m), rated 80 & above, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Smashing Blue (4) Shreyas S 65, 2. Automatic (5) Srinath 57, 3. Golden Guest (2) Ajinkya 57, 4. The Sovereign Orb (3) Trevor 55.5 and 5. Psychic Warrior (1) Angad 50.

1. THE SOVEREIGN ORB, 2. SMASHING BLUE

2. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Colonel Harty (7) Angad 62.5, 2. Griffin (4) L.A. Rozario 61, 3. Thousand Words (2) Akshay K 57.5, 4. Golden Vision (1) Yash 57, 5. Secretsuperstar (11) Chethan K 56.5, 6. Alberetta (8) Salman K 56, 7. Fernet Branca (13) Ajinkya 54.5, 8. Donna Bella (6) Likith 54, 9. Harmonia (3) Md. Aliyar 54, 10. Del Mar (12) Ashhad A 53.5, 11. Unyielding (14) S. Saqlain 53.5, 12. Wings Of Desire (9) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 13. Indian Pharaoh (5) Nazerul 53 and 14. Aceros (10) Abhay S 51.5.

1. THOUSAND WORDS, 2. DEL MAR, 3. UNYIELDING

3.MUKUL A. SONAWALA MILLION (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Alpha Domino (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Ardakan (6) Nikhil N 56, 3. Balor (10) Ajinkya 56, 4. Black Eagle (11) Sandesh 56, 5. Hero Of The East (1) Abhay S 56, 6. Roudy (4) Srinath 56, 7. Shamrock (8) Suraj 56, 8. Sucre (3) Akshay K 56, 9. Daianne (7) Bhawani S 54.5, 10. Kiefer (9) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 12. Triple Wish (2) T.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. SHAMROCK, 2. SUCRE, 3. BLACK EAGLE

4. HYDERABAD CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-05: 1. Karanveer (10) A. Imran 60, 2. Prince Abir (5) Srinath 60, 3. Ruling Goddess (3) Trevor 58, 4. Peluche (1) Rayan 56.5, 5. Scribbling Hopper (2) Akshay K 56, 6. Southern Dynasty (7) C.S. Jodha 56, 7. Windstorm (9) Darshan 55, 8. Capable (4) G. Vivek 54.5, 9. Grey Channel (6) Arshad 52.5 and 10. Johnny Bravo (8) Likith 50.

1. RULING GODDESS, 2. SCRIBBLING HOPPER, 3. SOUTHERN DYNASTY

5. B.T.C. ANNIVERSARY CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, 3-40: 1. Evaldo (2) Akshay K 60, 2. Miracle (3) P.S. Chouhan 60, 3. Augustus Caesar (4) Bhawani S 55.5, 4. Knotty Dancer (6) Suraj 55, 5. All Attractive (1) Sandesh 54, 6. Ascoval (7) Trevor 54 and 7. Presidential (5) P.P. Dhebe 54.

1. MIRACLE, 2. KNOTTY DANCER

6. BETWAY BANGALORE SUMMER DERBY (2,000m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Arthur (12) Srinath 56, 2. Beyond Measure (8) Yash 56, 3. Cyrenius (2) P.P. Dhebe 56, 4. Last Wish (3) A. Imran 56, 5. Leonardo (10) Akshay K 56, 6. Mojito (9) N.S. Parmar 56, 7. Once You Go Black (4) Suraj 56, 8. Prague (1) Ashhad A 56, 9. Supernatural (6) Trevor 56, 10. Triumphant (5) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 11. KIng’s Ransom (13) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 12. Philosophy (11) Sandesh 54.5 and 13. Success (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. PHILOSOPHY, 2. LEONARDO, 3. ONCE YOU GO BLACK

7. CHIVAS TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 5-00: 1. King Of War (9) Ashhad A 56, 2. Monteverdi (5) Suraj 56, 3. Salento (6) Sandesh 56, 4. Sir Tyrrell (1) Mark 56, 5. Blue Dew (2) Bhawani S 54.5, 6. Happy Time (4) Rayan 54.5, 7. Kulsum (7) Likith 54.5, 8. My Solitaire (3) Trevor 54.5, 9. Oasis Class (8) Kirtish B 54.5 and 10. Queen Envied (10) Akshay K 54.5.

1. MONTEVERDI, 2. SALENTO, 3. QUEEN ENVIED

8. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-40: 1. Own Legacy (4) Trevor 60, 2. Aherne (7) T.S. Jodha 59, 3. Knotty City (2) Ashhad A 59, 4. Augusto (6) L.A. Rozario 56.5, 5. Chinky Pinky (1) P.S. Chouhan 55, 6. Je Ne Sais Quoi (3) Kirtish B 55, 7. Roman Power (5) Akshay K 55 and 8. Stellar Gold (8) C.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. KNOTTY CITY, 2. ROMAN POWER, 3. CHINKY PINKY

Day’s best: THE SOVEREIGN ORB

Double: MONTEVERDI — KNOTTY CITY

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.