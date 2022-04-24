It’s Penang vs. Off Shore Breeze in feature

April 24, 2022 00:30 IST

Penang and Off Shore Breeze may fight out the finish in the Ship Rock Handicap (1,500m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (April 24).

1. ALFONSO HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 11-00 a.m.: 1. Marshall (9) H. Rahul 60, 2. Catalyst (4) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 3. Regal Kid (1) Koshi Kumar 59, 4. Knott So Knotty (8) Indrajeet Singh 58.5, 5. Reckoning (6) G. Sai Vamshi 58, 6. Gallant Star (2) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 7. Swiss Agatta (5) Ashhad Asbar 56.5, 8. Propahlady (3) Shyam Kumar 55.5 and 9. Princess Saaraa (7) Ishwar Singh 52.5.

1. CATALYST, 2. SWISS AGATTA, 3. REGAL KID

2. GENTLEMENS DEAL HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 11-30: 1. Sweet Fragrance (3) C. Umesh 60, 2. Lakshanam (2) A.M. Alam 57.5, 3. Turf Beauty (1) Farid Ansari 57, 4. Queen Of Fame (7) Ramandeep 55, 5. Full Of Surprise (4) K. Sai Kiran 54.5, 6. Windsor Walk (5) P. Sai Kumar 53.5 and 7. Golden Streak (6) Ishwar Singh 52.

1. QUEEN OF FAME, 2. LAKSHANAM, 3. SWEET FRAGRANCE

3. SHIP ROCK HANDICAP (1,500m), rated 40 to 65, 12-00 noon: 1. Cotton Hall (7) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Penang (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 3. Spicy Star (9) H. Rahul 59, 4. Off Shore Breeze (5) C. Umesh 58, 5. Star Symbol (8) P. Sai Kumar 58, 6. Ganton (3) P. Vikram 56.5, 7. Renegade (4) M.S. Deora 56, 8. Bohemian Grandeur (1) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 9. Euphoric (1) Indrajeet Singh 53 and 10. Streek (10) K. Sai KIran 50.5.

1. PENANG, 2. OFF SHORE BREEZE, 3. STAR SYMBOL

4. MUDUMALAI TIGER RESERVE CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 12-30 p.m.: 1. Prince Purple (1) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Rubert (5) C. Umesh 56, 3. The Rebel (8) Ramandeep 56, 4. Bohemian Star (3) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 5. Laudree (6) Indrajeet Singh 54.5, 6. Lebua (4) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Sangavai (7) K. Sai Kiran 54.5 and 8. Swiss Girl (2) Surya Prakash 54.5.

1. RUBERT, 2. LEBUA, 3. THE REBEL

5. BOLD APPEAL HANDICAP (1,300m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 1-00: 1. Star Glitter (2) H. Rahul 60, 2. Kings Show (10) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. Trending Princess (4) P.S. Kaviraj 59, 4. Eyes Of Falcon (8) Surya Prakash 58, 5. Star Fling (9) Koshi Kumar 56, 6. Full Bloom (5) Farid Ansari 53.5, 7. Red Hot Jet (6) M.S. Deora 53, 8. Stern Maiden (3) A. Ayaz Khan 52.5, 9. Driftwood Pacific (1) K. Sai Kiran 52 and 10. Demesthenes (7) Gaurav Singh 51.5.

1. KINGS SHOW, 2. DEMESTHENES, 3. STAR GLITTER

6. ALFONSO HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 1-30: 1. Break The Silence (5) K. Sai Kiran 60, 2. Reign Of Terror (9) G. Sai Vamshi 60, 3. Amazing Kitten (2) P.V. Kaviraj 59.5, 4. Majestic Charmer (7) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 5. Royal Eminence (10) Farhan Alam 59.5, 6. Salvador (8) C. Umesh 59.5, 7. Abilitare (1) A. Imran Khan 59, 8. Nagada (3) Gaurav Singh 59, 9. Antigua (6) Ashhad Asbar 58.5 and 10. Lady Blazer (4) M.S. Deora 58.

1. ABILITARE, 2. MAJESTIC CHARMER, 3. SALVADOR

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.