It’s Once You Go Black vs. Salento

December 24, 2023

Once You Go Black and Salento may fight it out in the Smt. Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the race to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 24).

1. SEATTLE SLEW HANDICAP (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 1.15 p.m.: 1. Ashwa Dev (5) Koishi Kumar 60, 2. Nightjar (3) Hindu Singh 60, 3. Stern Maiden (8) P. Siddaraju 59.5, 4. Daiyamondo (6) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 5. Regal Kid (1) P. Surya 58.5, 6. Stolen Glance (2) D.S. Deora 57, 7. Feni (7) P. Vikram 54.5 and 8. Ocean Love (4) L.A. Rozario 53.5.

1. DAIYAMONDO, 2. NIGHTJAR, 3. OCEAN LOVE

2. DANEHILL PLATE (1,000m) maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1.45: 1. Cavallo Volante (2) C. Brisson 56, 2. Falconbridge (7) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Persian Rock (1) Ashhad Asbar 56, 4. Saintly Star (3) A.M. Tograllu 56, 5. Krishvi (4) P. Vikram 54.5, 6. Majestic Princess (5) Hindu Singh 54.5 and 7. Silk Stuff (6) S. Kabdhar 54.5.

1. CAVALLO VOLANTE, 2. PERSIAN ROCK, 3. SILK STUFF

3. P.M. ANTONY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 2.15: 1. Renegade (6) D.S. Deora 60, 2. Royal Baron (7) S. Kabdhar 59, 3. Royal Icon (1) Ram Nandan 58, 4. Opus One (3) Antony Raj 56.5, 5. Romualdo (5) A.S. Peter 54, 6. Cynosure (8) S.J. Moulin 52, 7. Clockwise (2) P. Sai Kumar 51 and 8. Acantha (4) Hindu Singh 50.

1. CYNOSURE, 2. CLOCKWISE, 3. ROYAL ICON

4. NORTHERN BABY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible), outstation horses are eligible, 2.45: 1. Golden Marina (3) S.J. Moulin 62, 2. Pense’e (9) Koshi Kumar 62, 3. Priceless Ruler (1) Farid Ansari 60, 4. Wind Symbol (10) Inayat 58.5, 5. Constant Variable (4) P.S. Kaviraj 57, 6. Only You (5) Antony Raj 57, 7. Sonic Dash (8) Vinod Shinde 56.5, 8. Race For The Stars (6) P. Sai Kumar 55, 9. Soft Whisper (7) Ram Nandan 53.5 and 10. Pneuma (2) Hindu Singh 50.

1. PNEUMA, 2. SOFT WHISPER, 3. GOLDEN MARINA

5. NORTHERN BABY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible), outstation horses are eligible, 3.15: 1. Gods Plan (6) Koshi Kumar 61.5, 2. Galactical (9) Arvind Kumar 61, 3. Mogul (8) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 4. Montelena (5) Antony Raj 56.5, 5. Fun Storm (4) Ram Nandan 56, 6. Timeless Romance (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 7. Speculation (10) C. Brisson 54, 8. Empress Eternal (7) Farid Ansari 53.5, 9. Diamond And Pearls (1) Farhan Alam 52.5 and 10. Dedicate (2) Hindu Singh 50.

1. GALACTICAL, 2. SPECULATION, 3. MONTELENA

6. SMT. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79 eligible), outstation horses are eligible, 3-45: 1. Priceless Gold (7) Vinod Shinde 60.5, 2. Once You Go Black (8) S.J. Moulin 59.5, 3. Legendary Striker (1) C. Brisson 56, 4. Glorious Grace (4) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 5. Salento (3) Antony Raj 54.5, 6. Rubirosa (2) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 7. Cold Pursuit (5) P.S. Kaviraj 50.5 and 8. Trevalius (6) Hindu Singh 50.

1. ONCE YOU GO BLACK, 2. SALENTO, 3. TREVALIUS

7. RUFFIAN HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 4.15: 1. Ganton (10) Ram Nandan 60, 2. Turf Beauty (3) Inayat 59.5, 3. Golden Warrior (1) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 4. Dear Lady (11) Koshi Kumar 58, 5. Voyager (5) Ashhad Asbar 57, 6. Gold Fame (6) S.J. Moulin 56, 7. Abilitare (7) D.S. Deora 53.5, 8. Septimius Severus (9) C. Brisson 52.5, 9. Sian (4) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 10. Truth In Wine (2) Hindu Singh 51.5 and 11. Sensations (8) P. Vikram 51.

1. GANTON, 2. GOLDEN WARRIOR, 3. SIAN

8. POLISH FILLER HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 4-45: 1. Skylight (5) Ram Nandan 60, 2. Wonderful Era (7) P. Sai Kumar 58, 3. Annexed (12) C. Brisson 57, 4. Despacito (6) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 5. Pacific (4) P. Vikram 56, 6. Wild Frank (11) P. Surya 54.5, 7. Bay Of Naples (2) Hindu Singh 54, 8. Dancing Queen (8) A.S. Peter 54, 9. Conscious Keeper (9) S.J. Moulin 53.5, 10. Kings Show (10) L.A. Rozario 53, 11. Mayflower (3) D.S. Deora 52 and 12. Sunche Dreams (1) Shyam Kumar 51.5.

1. MAYFLOWER, 2. BAY OF NAPLES, 3. CONSCIOUS KEEPER

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr: 6, 7 & 8.

