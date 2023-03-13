ADVERTISEMENT

It’s My Time pleases

March 13, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MUMBAI:

It’s My Time pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (March 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Waikiki (Parmar) 42. Easy.

800m: Madras Cheque (Gagandeep), Vijaya (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Market King (V. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy. Mi Arion (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 52, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Magnanimous (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Impressive workout.

Race track: 1000m: Lord Fenicia (Peter), Momentous (S.J. Sunil) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Both moved well. Ultimo (Ranjane), Superimpose (Ajinkya) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Former made up four lengths and finished level freely. Note the former. Phanta (Mustakim), Axis (Aniket) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Capucine (Chouhan), Sunburst (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/37. Former was two lengths superior. Queen Of Kyiv (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Former better.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Serrano (Parmar), Gimme (Daman) and Zaza (D.A. Naik) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Serrano was four lengths superior. Renaissance Art (app), Roll The Dice (Shubham) and Mazal (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. First and second names easily finished five lengths ahead. Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde), Away She Goes (Saba) and Enchanting Empress (Shelar) 1-10, 600/43. Pride’s Prince was impressive. Tess (Chouhan), Jendayi (Parmar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They ended level.

Mock race noted on March 12

Race track: 1200m: Corfe Castle (C.S. Jodha), Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Pure (D.A. Naik), Zborowski (N. Bhosale), Chagall (Kirtish), Zafirah (T.S. Jodha), Koenig (J. Chinoy) and India Strong (Daman) 1-12, 600/36. 3, ½, 3-3/4. Corfe Castle won well.

Second mock race: 1200m: Claudius (Chouhan), Sierra Dela Plata (C. Umesh), Justin (Neeraj), Kariena (Bhawani) and Dalasan (Nazil) 1-19, 600/35. 1-1/2, 1/2, 6L. Claudius who was racing third till the bend responded well to the urgings and won the race comfortably.

Crossword+

