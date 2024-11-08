It’s My Time excells

It’s My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 8) morning.

Sand track. 600m: Highground (Santosh) 40. Easy. Red Mist (Nirmal) 40. Easy.

800m: Thundering Phoenix (Santosh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Marmaris (Mansoor) 56, 600/43. Moved freely.

1000m: It’s My Time (A. Prakash) 1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively.

Race track. 600m: 2/y/o Gunsmoke (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Benignity (app) 39. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: 2/y/os Diligence (V. Bunde), Sapphire Martini (A. Prakash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Former was one length superior. 2/y/os Kissed By The Sea (Saqlain), Marissa (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Away She Goes (app), Stalin (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level freely. 2/y/os Abhicandra (Gore), Eastern Monarch (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Exciting (Vivek G), Semurg (N. Bhosale) and Brasilier (Saqlain) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Trio moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the race track.

1000m: Coeur De Lion (rb), 2/y/o Allez L’ Etoile (Zervan) 1-10, 800/53, 600/38. Pair moved together freely.

