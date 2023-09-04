ADVERTISEMENT

It’s My Time, Arc De Triomphe and Raffaello catch the eye

September 04, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - PUNE:

It’s My Time, Arc De Triomphe and Raffaello caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Armoury (V. Bunde) 41. Easy. Nord (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Smiles Of Fortune (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. New Dimension (Yash) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Almas (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. Silver Steps (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Light Of Life (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Urged. Collateral (Dashrath), Lady Di (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Giant King (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Miss Allure (Yash), Pure For Sure (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Sensibility (N.B. Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Dowsabel (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Buckley (Dashrath), Cyrenaica (S. Amit) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Vijaya (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/41. Good. It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Faranoush (Zameer) 53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1000m: Dalasan (V. Bunde), Balius Warrior (H.G. Rathod) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former was two lengths superior. Adamas (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Enabler (Yash), Giant Star (J. Chinoy) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Mount Sinai (Aniket) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased. Bellator (rb) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Idealista (Neeraj), Fancy Nancy (Shelar) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Maintains form. Eaton Square (Yash), Lord Fenicia (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fortune Teller (Aniket), Magneto (Merchant) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: Geographique (Neeraj), Rue St Honore (C.S. Jodha) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Historic (Zeeshan), Spirit Bay (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Big Red (Mansoor), Away She Goes (Shelar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Christophany (C.S. Jodha), Thrilling (V. Bunde) and King Marco (Saba) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. They were easy.

CONNECT WITH US