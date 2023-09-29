ADVERTISEMENT

It’s My Time and The Sovereign Orb please

September 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Pune:

It’s My Time and The Sovereign Orb pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perhaps (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1000m: Sloane Square (Shelar), Thrilling (V. Bunde) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

1600m: Alpha Domino (Neeraj), Truly Epic (Saba) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Fields Of Dreams (P. Vinod), Western Aristocrat/Nimfea (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead.

CONNECT WITH US