HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s My Time and The Sovereign Orb please

September 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Pune:

It’s My Time and The Sovereign Orb pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perhaps (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1000m: Sloane Square (Shelar), Thrilling (V. Bunde) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

1600m: Alpha Domino (Neeraj), Truly Epic (Saba) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Fields Of Dreams (P. Vinod), Western Aristocrat/Nimfea (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.