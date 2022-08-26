It’s My Time and One Wish show out

PUNE:
August 26, 2022 17:46 IST

It’s My Time and One Wish showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Yash) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Outlander (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Maniac (Parmar), Iamstorm (Dhebe) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Urged. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: One Wish (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Spring Grove (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well.

1400m: It’s My Time (Sandesh) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well. Camden Down (Raghuveer), Starry Spirit (Saba) and Lyoz Channette (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. First and second names were level and finished well ahead of the last name.

