It’s My Time and Misty impress

December 14, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - MUMBAI:

It’s My Time and Misty impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 37. Pushed.

800m: Sweet Emotion (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Golden Glow (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Desert Classic (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Serrano (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Rasputin (Mansoor) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Truly Epic (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/o Fiorentini (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Market King (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. 2/y/os Connexion (H. Gore), Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Good. 2/y/os Esconido (Neeraj), Gold Caviar (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Floyd (T.S. Jodha), Ricochet (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Christofle (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Winter Agenda (app) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Caliph (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was urged and finished a distance ahead. Misty (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Moonlight Kiss (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged. Sonic Boom (Nadeem), Superimpose (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Outlander (Dashrath), Ameerah (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Opus Dei (V. Bunde) 1-8, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Turn And Burn (Parmar), Decacorn (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was a length superior.

1200m: 2/y/o Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/56, 600/44. Urged in the last part. It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-17, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Christophany (Neeraj), Idealista (Hamir) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely. Pride’s Angel (Saba) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

