Its My Time and Esperanza impress

February 24, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Mumbai:

Its My Time and Esperanza impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Its My Life (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cornerstone (Zervan), Cascade (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Knight Templar (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Esperanza (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.