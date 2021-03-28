It’s Lagarde vs. Immortality in the Indian Derby

Lagarde and Immortality should fight out the finish of the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr. 1), one of the prestigious events of the Indian racing calendar, to be staged at the Mahalaxmi race course on Sunday (March 28). The jockey for Hunting Goddess in Race No. 5 will be declared later.

There will be no false rails. An amount of ₹50,000 will be added to the Win & Place Pool collection of all races of the day.

According to a notice issued by the RWITC on Saturday, the club has decided to allow patrons into the race course on Sunday, in accordance with the number of persons permitted by the Government, on a first-come first-served basis.

1. ZAVARAY S POONAWALLA MILLION (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Arcadia (6) Chouhan 59, 2. Priceless Gold (2) S. John 58.5, 3. Athulya (1) Ajinkya 56.5, 4. Redoubtable (5) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 5. High Priestess (4) Dashrath 51.5 and 6. Justified (3) Zervan 51.

1. ARCADIA, 2. PRICELESS GOLD

2. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,400m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over, 2.30: 1. My Opinion (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Psychic Force (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Caprisca (5) C.S. Jodha 56, 4. Salazaar (2) Sandesh 55, 5. Wizard Of Stocks (3) T.S. Jodha 50 and 6. Apsara Star (1) Nazil 46.5.

1. SALAZAAR, 2. WIZARD OF STOCKS

3. RUSI PATEL TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over, 3.05: 1. Trafalgar (2) S. John 59, 2. Well Connected (3) Trevor 57.5, 3. Bronx (4) Nazil 54, 4. Cosmic Ray (7) Sandesh 53, 5. Northern Alliance (8) Bhawani 53, 6. Truly Epic (6) C.S. Jodha 53, 7. Flying Visit (9) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 8. Sultan Suleiman (10) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 9. Victorious Sermon (5) Zervan 52.5 and 10. Shesmyscript (1) Dashrath 49.5.

1. TRAFALGAR, 2. COSMIC RAY, 3. SULTAN SULEIMAN

4. SIR HOMI MEHTA MILLION (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.40: 1. Alfayiz (1) Akshay 56, 2. Arc De Triomphe (7) Zervan 56, 3. Charming Star (5) J. Chinoy 56, 4. Hellbent (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Rasputin (4) Sandesh 56, 6. Stockbridge (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Supreme Runner (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Zarak (11) Dashrath 56, 9. Beastia (3) Bhawani 54.5, 10. Easy Rider (10) Nazil 54.5 and 11. Felicidad (2) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. ARC DE TRIOMPHE, 2. STOCKBRIDGE, 3. ALFAYIZ

5. B.K. RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.15: 1. Ahead Of His Time (9) Trevor 56, 2. Buckley (10) Dashrath 56, 3. Columbian (12) Chouhan 56, 4. Farrell (5) Sandesh 56, 5. Indio (4) Antony Raj S 56, 6. Mogul (8) Zervan 56, 7. Abishola (3) J. Chinoy 54.5, 8. Camille (6) Kaviraj 54.5, 9. Ginsburg (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 10. Hela (2) Bhawani 54.5, 11. Hunting Goddess (1) (JWDL) 54.5, 12. Keystone (14) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 13. Lit (11) Nazil 54.5 and 14. My Treasure (13) T.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. AHEAD OF HIS TIME, 2. COLUMBIAN, 3. MOGUL.

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA INDIAN DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,400m), (Terms) Indian Horses 4-y-o only, 5.00: 1. Ansaldo (1) Antony Raj S 57, 2. Ashwa Bravo (3) A. Imran Khan 57, 3. Lagarde (12) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. North Star (4) T.S. Jodha 57, 5. Pissarro (—) (—) 57, 6. Roaring Tiger (10) Srinath 57, 7. Sporting Memories (2) S. John 57, 8. Storm Trigger (7) C.S. Jodha 57, 9. Taimur (11) Sandesh 57, 10. Alluring Silver (8) Chouhan 55.5, 11. Forest Flame (9) Trevor 55.5, 12. Immortality (6) Suraj Narredu 55.5 and 13. Successor (5) J. Chinoy 55.5.

1. LAGARDE, 2. IMMORTALITY, 3. FOREST FLAME

7. R M & RUKMANI GOCULDAS MILLION (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.45: 1. Tigrio (3) Srinath 59, 2. Makhtoob (1) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. One Wish (8) Sandesh 58.5, 4. Giant Star (5) Suraj Narredu 58, 5. Scramjet (4) S. John 56.5, 6. Sherwin (9) Antony Raj S 55, 7. Exotique (12) Kaviraj 54.5, 8. Live By Night (7) Zervan 54, 9. Tanhaiyaan (11) Chouhan 53, 10. Ashwa Shehanshah (10) Nazil 52, 11. The Sovereign Orb (2) Trevor 51 and 12. Rays Of Sun (6) T.S. Jodha 50.5.

1. THE SOVEREIGN ORB, 2. MAKHTOOB, 3. TIGRIO

8. MAHALAKSHMI MILLION (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6.15: 1. Wild Fire (10) Kaviraj 60, 2. Endeavour (1) Srinath 59.5, 3. Fuhrer (14) Trevor 59.5, 4. Shivalik Queen (5) P. Vinod 59.5, 5. Super Girl (11) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 6. Desert Fire (7) J. Chinoy 58, 7. Jetfire (4) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 8. Decaprio (6) Vishal Bunde 56.5, 9. Mighty Warrior (12) Bhawani 56, 10. Enigma (8) Chouhan 54, 11. Excelerator (2) A. Prakash 53, 12. Power Of Neath (9) Peter 53, 13. Gold Charm (3) M.S. Deora 50.5 and 14. Anoushka (13) Dashrath 50.

1. ENIGMA, 2. FUHRER, 3. ENDEAVOUR.

Day’s Best: ENIGMA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.