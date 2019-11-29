It’s Lady Legend vs. Areca Legend

Lady Legend and Areca Legend may fight out the finish of the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Nov. 29). False rails (width about 2m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. GHATAPRABHA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 2-15 p.m.: 1. Erika (3) M. Naveen 60, 2. She’s Stylish (9) S. Shareef 60, 3. Estella (4) J.H. Arul 59.5, 4. Above The Rest (12) Chandrashekar 59, 5. Brightside Of Life (8) Arvind Kumar 59, 6. Majestic Heroine (7) Md. Aliyar 59, 7. Premier Premises (2) Chetan G 59, 8. Simone (11) Ankit Yadav 59, 9. Firing Line (10) Tousif Khan 58.5, 10. Mayurana (6) B. Dharshan 59.5, 11. Lady Diana (5) Naveen Kumar 56 and 12. Hunters Moon (1) Shreyas S 55.

1. SIMONE, 2. SHE’S STYLISH, 3. ESTELLA

2. MANIPAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 2-45: 1. Radiant Treasure (7) Arshad 60, 2. Back Of Beyond (6) M. Naveen 59.5, 3. Ozark (1) Zervan 59.5, 4. Mighty Red (4) I. Chisty 58, 5. Chula Vista (11) Ankit Yadav 57.5, 6. Cosmic Feeling (2) Chetan G 57.5, 7. Rorito (9) David Allan 57.5, 8. Chantelle (10) Trevor 56.5, 9. Aleef (8) Rayan 56, 10. Track Striker (5) P. Surya 56, 11. Amazing Angel (12) Jagadeesh 55.5 and 12. Tiger Returns (3) R. Manish 53.5.

1. RORITO, 2. OZARK, 2. MIGHTY RED

3. RED BARON PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 3-15: 1. Karadeniz (8) Neeraj 60, 2. Musterion (5) I. Chisty 60, 3. Jersey Legend (9) Antony 59.5, 4. Big Boon (2) R. Anand 59, 5. Alexandre Dumas (6) Trevor 58.5, 6. Lagopus (12) Tauseef 58.5, 7. Roman Senator (1) David Allan 57.5, 8. Cuban Pete (10) Zervan 56.5, 9. Desert Rose (11) Arshad 56.5, 10. Mohican (4) Nazerul 56.5, 11. Schafenberg (3) R. Marshall 56.5 and 12. Tanoura (7) Adarsh 56.5.

1. ALEXANDRE DUMAS, 2. ROMAN SENATOR, 3. CUBAN PETE

4. CHIKKABALLAPUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 3-45: 1. Fair Warning (5) Antony 60, 2. Maybe Forever (11) K. Raghu 58, 3. Psychic Warrior (6) P. Surya 58, 4. Reczai (7) Sai Kiran 57.5, 5. Constantinople (2) R. Marshall 57, 6. Poseidon (8) Darshan 56.5, 7. Angels Kiss (1) Ankit Yadav 56, 8. Harley Quinn (10) Bhanu Pratap 56, 9. Aaron The Baron (9) N. Rajesh 55.5, 10. Wings Of Desire (4) Zervan 55.5 and 11. Mega Ikon (3) Jagadeesh 54.

1. MEGA IKON, 2. PSYCHIC WARRIOR, 3. CONSTANTINOPLE

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Silver Ikon (4) Kiran Rai 60, 2. Areca Legend (5) I. Chisty 59, 3. Diamond Rays (1) Neeraj 59, 4. Dream Catcher (3) Zervan 59, 5. Star Carnation (6) Darshan 59 and 6. Lady Legend (2) Trevor 57.5.

1. LADY LEGEND, 2. ARECA LEGEND

6. HYDERABAD SILVER VASE (1,400m), rated 75 & above, 4-45: 1. Royal Sceptre (3) Chetan G 63, 2. Into The Spotlight (5) Sandesh 60, 3. Aeisir (7) Darshan 56.5, 4. Ultimate Warrior (4) S. Shareef 56.5, 5. Merlot (6) I. Chisty 55, 6. Air Command (1) Neeraj 54.5 and 7. Rafa (2) Zervan 54.

1. AEISIR, 2. MERLOT, 3. RAFA

7. CHIKKABALLAPUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 5-15: 1. Angelino (3) David Allan 60, 2. Multifaceted (5) Zervan 58.5, 3. Alpha (7) S. Shareef 58, 4. Allsettogo (6) J.H. Arul 57.5, 5. Roma Victor (10) Chetan K 57.5, 6. Spanish Beauty (11) I. Chisty 57.5, 7. Animal Queen (2) Mark 57, 8. China One (1) Irvan 56.5, 9. Depth Charge (9) K. Raghu 56.5, 10. Good Time Indeed (8) Bhanu Pratap 56 and 11. Gypsy (4) Rayan 56.

1. MULTIFACETED, 2. ANGELINO, 3. ROMA VICTOR

Day’s best: MULTIFACETED

Double: RORITO — MEGA IKON

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.