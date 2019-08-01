It’s Lady Legend vs. Accolade in feature

Stablemates Lady Legend and Accolade may fight out the finish of the Bangalore City Sprint Championship Gold Cup (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Aug 1). False rails (width about 8.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. AUGUST PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30 p.m.: 1. Altair (4) Irvan 56, 2. Caesars Palace (8) Mark 56, 3. Country’s Jewel (3) R. Shelar 56, 4. Knotty Oak (5) Antony 56, 5. Siroco (2) Dhebe 56, 6. Donna Bella (1) Suraj 54.5, 7. Sandarina (7) Arshad 54.5 and 8. Will To Win (6) Zervan 54.5.

1. KNOTTY OAK, 2. WILL TO WIN, 3. DONNA BELLA

2. COMMANCHE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Barog (6) Irvan 60, 2. Noble Splendor (1) Nazerul 59.5, 3. All Said And Done (9) Adarsh 56.5, 4. Winx (4) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 5. Purity (10) Antony 56, 6. String Of Pearls (5) Rayan 54.5, 7. Aafrikaan (8) Kiran Rai 53.5, 8. Racy Princess (7) A. Merchant 53, 9. Zedclass (3) Jagadeesh 52.5 and 10. Proudwish (2) Indrajeet Singh 52.

1. BAROG, 2. PURITY, 3. WINX

3. LT. COL. GAUNT MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 45 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Dr Logan (6) Srinath 60, 2. Star Cracker (3) T.S. Jodha 59, 3. Gypsy (5) Suraj 57.5, 4. Striking Grey (8) Darshan 56.5, 5. Good Time Indeed (4) Trevor 56, 6. Super Smart (1) Chetan G 55.5, 7. Standout (12) Antony 54.5, 8. Starry Wind (9) Irvan 54, 9. Aaron The Baron (7) Sandesh 53, 10. Masada (11) Arshad 53, 11. Torsoro (2) R. Manish 53 and Wild Wild Angels (10) Dhebe 53.

1. STRIKING GREY, 2. STAR CRACKER, 3. DR LOGAN

4. BANGALORE CITY SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Accolade (4) Suraj 60, 2. Dream Catcher (1) John 60, 3. Smile Stone (3) Arshad 60, 4. Southpaw (2) Srinath 60, 5. Star Baron (5) A. Imran 60, 6. Subah Ka Tara (7) Zervan 60 and 7. Lady Legend (6) Trevor 58.5.

1. LADY LEGEND, 2. ACCOLADE, 3. DREAM CATCHER

5. KARNATAKA SUB-AREA CUP (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-30: 1. Merlot (5) John 60, 2. Buscadero (6) Vinod Shinde 57.5, 3. Haedi’s Folly (8) Irvan 57.5, 4. Into The Groove (3) Suraj 57.5, 5. Shesmyscript (10) Trevor 57.5, 6. Castaway (2) Zervan 56.5, 7. Rum Runner (4) B. Harish 56, 8. Regal Music (1) Vaibhav 55.5, 9. Fire Glow (7) T.S. Jodha 55, 10. Snowdon (11) Sandesh 55 and 11. Spiritous (9) Antony 54.5.

1. SNOWDON, 2. SPIRITOUS, 3. SHESMYSCRIPT

6. KUNIGAL STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Star Man (9) Trevor 60, 2. Colonel Harty (4) Rajesh K 58, 3. Kerazano (1) Sandesh 58, 4. Venus Bay (3) Antony 58, 5. Game Changer (5) Chetan G 57.5, 6. Bold Move (7) S. Shareef 57, 7. Amazing Skill (6) Mark 56.5, 8. Black Whizz (8) T.S. Jodha 56, 9. Bernardini (2) Suraj 53.5, 10. Incitatus (11) Kiran Rai 53.5 and 11. Scarlet Princess (10) M. Kumar 53.5.

1. KERAZANO, 2. BERNARDINI, 3. COLONEL HARTY

7. COMMANCHE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Only Prince (6) R. Ravi 60, 2. First Step (9) John 59.5, 3. Indian Brahmos (2) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Above The Rest (4) Chetan G 59, 5. All By Myself (1) M. Naveen 58.5, 6. Bravado (5) A. Merchant 58.5, 7. Savisa (8) Vinod Shinde 58, 8. Able Master (7) Darshan 57, 9. Good Word (10) S. Shareef 55.5 and 10. Seaborn (3) Rayan 55.

1. ABOVE THE REST, 2. ALL BY MYSELF, 3. FIRST STEP

Day’s best: SNOWDON

Double: LADY LEGEND — KERAZANO

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.