It’s Kings Walk vs. Royal Treasure in first division of Pyledriver Handicap

May 13, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Kings Walk and Royal Treasure may fight out the finish in the first division of Pyledriver Handicap (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (May 13).

1. NATIVE TRAIL HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 yo 25 (no whip), 10-30 a.m.: 1. Tifosi (3) B. Dharshan 60, 2. Glorious Victory (6) C. Umesh 59, 3. Feni (8) Gagandeep 57, 4. Sunday Warrior (1) Ram Nandan 57, 5. Stillwater (4) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 6. Priceless Treasure (5) Farid Ansari 55.5, 7. Lady Zeen (9) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 8. Epistoiary (2) A.M. Alam 53 and 9. Star Of Texas (7) Khet Singh 50.5.

1. GLORIOUS VICTORY, 2. FENI, 3. LADY ZEEN

2. LORD NORTH HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 11-00: 1. Dancing Grace (3) C. Umesh 60, 2. Anzio (7) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 3. Supreme Grandeur (2) Farid Ansari 57, 4. Conscious Keeper (6) S.A. Amit 55, 5. Mr Mozart (1) B. Dharshan 53, 6. Raffinato (4) M.S. Deora 52.5, 7. Showmanship (5) A.M. Alam 52.5 and 8. Air Marshall (8) P.S. Kaviraj 50.5.

1. SUPREME GRANDEUR, 2. DANCING GRACE, 3. RAFFINATO

3. GOLD TRIP PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 11-30: 1. Arikattu (2) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 2. Brotherhood (8) C. Brisson 56, 3. Aurora Borealis (4) Farid Ansari 54.5, 4. Elizabeth Regina (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 5. Kallipos (1) S.A. Amit 54.5, 6. Miss Allure (6) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 7. Salome (5) C. Umesh 54.5 and 8. Silver Soul (7) Khet Singh 54.5.

1. KALLIPOS, 2. MISS ALLURE, 3. SALOME

4. WESTOVER HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 12-00 noon: 1. Despacito (6) A. Ayaz Khan 61, 2. Mon General (4) Ashhad Asbar 61, 3. Kings Show (3) Farid Ansari 60.5, 4. Big Treasure (5) S.A. Amit 60, 5. Glorious Sunshine (2) C. Brisson 59.5, 6. Wild Frank (8) Khet Singh 57, 7. Rwanda (7) Gagandeep 56.5 and 8. Haran (1) C. Umesh 56.

1. BIG TREASURE, 2. DESPACITO, 3. HARAN

5. WESTOVER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible) 12-30 p.m.: 1. Thrill Of Power (2) Ashhad Asbar 61, 2. Stern Maiden (9) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 3. Autumn Shower (3) Ram Nandan 56, 4. Dazzling Dynamite (5) C. Umesh 55, 5. Demesthenes (8) S.A. Amit 54.5, 6. Manzoni (6) Khet Singh 54, 7. Daiyamondo (4) M.S. Deora 52, 8. Sunche Dreams (1) Farhan Alam 51.5 and 8. Mayflower (7) B. Dharshan 50.

1. THRILL OF POWER, 2. DEMESTHENES, 3. DAIYAMONDO

6. WELLINGTON HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible) 1-00: 1. Suparakiga (2) P.S. Kaviraj 61, 2. Cedar Wood (4) S. Kamble 56.5, 3. Gingersnap (7) Gagandeep 56, 4. Icy River (5) S.A. Amit 56, 5. Windsor Walk (1) C. Umesh 55.5, 6. Abilitare (6) M.S. Deora 54.5 and 7. Memory Lane (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.

1. SUPARAKIGA, 2. WINDSOR WALK, 3. MEMORY LANE

7. PYLEDRIVER HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible) 1-30: 1. Gallantry (1) S. Kamble 60, 2. Kings Walk (9) Mohit Singh 59.5, 3. Lakshanam (3) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 4. Sweet Fragrance (6) M.S. Deora 57.5, 5. Reign Of Terror (2) B. Dharshan 56.5, 6. Vulcanic (7) Ram Nandan 55.5, 7. Royal Treasure (4) Farid Ansari 55, 8. Turf Beauty (5) P.S. Kaviraj 55 and 9. Cape Wickham (9) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. KINGS WALK, 2. ROYAL TREASURE, 3. SWEET FRAGRANCE

8. PYLEDRIVER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, (20 to 39 eligible), 2-00: 1. Ibrahimovic (1) P.S. Kaviraj 60, 2. Mr Kool (9) Farhan Alam 58.5, 3. Sonic Dash (2) S. Imran 56.5, 4. Empress Royal (3) Farid Ansari 55, 5. Royal Baron (4) P. Sai Kumar 55, 6. Strombolis (6) Manikandan 55, 7. Ganton (8) C. Umesh 54, 8. Torbert (7) A. Ayaz Khan 54 and 9. Mystic Zlatan (5) Ashhad Asbar 53.

1. ROYAL BARON, 2. MYSTIC ZLATAN, 3. STROMBOLIS

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini JKt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.