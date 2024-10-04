It’s John Wick vs. The Leader in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas

John Wick and The Leader may fight out the finish of the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas 2024 (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Oct. 4). There will be no false rails.

1. COORG PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Code Of Honour (9) M. Prabhakaran 61.5, 2. Bundelkhand Queen (3) M. Naveen 60, 3. Brave Girl (11) J. Paswan 57.5, 4. Epsom Downs (1) Dhanu S 57.5, 5. Rich Strike (4) G. Manikandan 57, 6. Fifty Grand (5) R. Shiva K 56.5, 7. Ice Storm (6) M. Rajesh K 56.5, 8. Just Blues (8) Arvind K 55.5, 9. Dhurandar (2) Abhishek Mhatre 55, 10. Master Victory (7) Inayat 55, 11. Gentleman’s Word (12) S. Imran 54 and 12. Amazing Luck (10) Vinod Shinde 53.5.

1. AMAZING LUCK, 2. EPSOM DOWNS, 3. MASTER VICTORY

2. COORG PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Pette’s Choice (4) M. Prabhakaran 62.5, 2. Dark Chocolate (9) G. Manikandan 61, 3. Czarevitch (3) Gautam Raj 60.5, 4. Phoenix Surprise (10) Ikram Ahmed 60.5, 5. Only A Star (2) Dhanu S 60, 6. Brilliant Light (6) Kiran Rai 59.5, 7. Nishk (7) Phabhu K 59.5, 8. Emeraldo (5) R. Pradeep 58.5, 9. Astrologer (-) (-) 58, 10. D Romance (8) M. Rajesh K 58 and 11. The Replica Power (1) S. Imran 57.5.

1. EMERALDO, 2. ONLY A STAR, 3. PHOENIX SURPRISE

3. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Noble Pursuit (1) Md. Imran Ashraf 56, 2. Sherpa (5) A. Baandal 56, 3. Absolute Katrina (4) R. Pradeep 54.5, 4. N R I Victory (2) Darshan 54.5, 5. Nimble Spirit (6) S. Imran 54.5 and 6. Sapient (3) Salman Khan 54.5.

1. ABSOLUTE KATRINA, 2. N R I VICTORY

4. MAJ. SARDAR L. MAHADEVAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Divine Ray (1) M. Naveen 61, 2. Dabeet (7) A. Baandal 59, 3. Ibrahimovic (4) R. Shiva K 56, 4. Real Show (8) Angad 56, 5. High Speed Dive (12) R. Ravi 55.5, 6. Art Gallery (3) Akshay K 55, 7. Jewel Thief (5) M. Rajesh K 53.5, 8. Saint Emilion (9) L.A. Rozario 53.5, 9. Marzgovel (11) Gautam Raj 53, 10. Trump Baby (2) Ayaz Khan 53, 11. My Life My Rules (10) Dhanu S 52 and 12. IL Volo (6) Shreyas S 51.5.

1. HIGH SPEED DIVE, 2. IL VOLO, 3. ART GALLERY

5. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS 2024 (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Aabushan (5) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Bourbonaire (2) Yash 56, 3. Don Carlos (4) Akshay K 56, 4. John Wick (7) S.J. Moulin 56, 5. Mandarino (6) Antony 56, 6. The Leader (1) Suraj 56 and 7. Vivaldi (3) Trevor 56.

1. JOHN WICK, 2. THE LEADER, 3. AABUSHAN

6. NAINITAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Aurele (14) Antony 60, 2. Dornish (12) Dhanu S 58, 3. Forest View (9) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 4. The Sizable (1) A. Ramu 56, 5. Brocston (13) Darshan 55, 6. Natural Light (4) Ram Nandan 55, 7. Precious Grey (3) A. Baandal 55, 8. Sky Storm (10) Angad 54, 9. Thalaivaa (2) Md. Sameer 54, 10. Wind Whistler (6) M. Rajesh K 54, 11. Sea God (5) Jagadeesh 53, 12. Natural Fly (8) Shyam K 52, 13. Real Legend (11) Kiran Rai 52, 14. Sarvottam (15) Ayaz Khan 51.5 and 15. Antinori (7) Vinod Shinde 50.5.

1. AURELE, 2. FOREST VIEW, 3. NATURAL LIGHT

7. DUPONT PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Sheer Bliss (4) S. Brahmmesh 62, 2. Gold Crest (5) K. Rajesh 61, 3. Mastery (6) Shyam K 59.5, 4. Mark One (2) Gautam Raj 57, 5. Rising Sun (7) Angad 57, 6. Dalhousie (1) Jagadeesh 54.5, 7. Red Hills (8) Md. Sameer 53.5, 8. Meadow Flower (9) Ram Nandan 53, 9. Milos (3) R. Shiva K 53 and 10. D Fighter (10) Vinod Shinde 51.

1. DALHOUSIE, 2. RED HILLS, 3. GOLD CREST

Day’s best: EMERALDO

Double: HIGH SPEED DIVE — AURELE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.