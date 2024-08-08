It’s Imperial Blue vs. Yukan in Chief Justice’s Cup

Imperial Blue and Yukan may fight out the finish of the Chief Justice’s Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Aug 8). False rails (width about from 5m 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SKYLINE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Alice Blue (3) B.R. Kumar 62, 2. Sea Diamond (4) P. Sai Kumar 61.5, 3. Estefania (6) Antony 59.5, 4. The Omega Man (5) P. Mani 59.5, 5. Double Vision (8) Dhanu S 59, 6. Tankinika (2) Vivek 59, 7. Ice Storm (1) M. Rajesh K 58.5 and 8. Sacred Creator (7) Angad 57.

1. ESTEFANIA, 2. ALICE BLUE, 3. TANKINIKA

2. BHISHMA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Southern Power (3) Arshad 60.5, 2. Free To Play (2) Darshan 59.5, 3. Measure Of Time (7) Akshay K 59.5, 4. Castaneda (1) Antony 57.5, 5. Star Comet (5) Koshi K 56.5, 6. Raffles (8) Dhanu S 56, 7. Glow In The Dark (4) R. Pradeep 55 and 8. Peridot (6) B.R. Kumar 53.

1. FREE TO PLAY, 2. CASTANEDA, 3. MEASURE OF TIME

3. DHARMAPRAKASHA L.S. VENKAJI RAO MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Dr Ash (5) Salman Khan 56, 2. Enjoyable (3) Sai Kiran 56, 3. Forever Royal (2) R. Pradeep 56, 4. Krystallos (4) Akshay K 56, 5. Makoto (6) Dhanu S 56, 6. Rodney (1) B.R. Kumar 56, 7. Flash (7) Sandesh 54.5 and 8. Kamet (8) Antony 54.5.

1. RODNEY, 2. MAKOTO, 3. KRYSTALLOS

4. D. KUMAR SIDDANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Aquamatic (1) Suraj 62, 2. Starkova (4) S.J. Moulin 60, 3. Stellar Gold (5) Koshi K 59.5, 4. Magnus (6) Neeraj 53, 5. Constable (2) G. Vivek 52.5 and 6. Tiepolo (3) J. Chinoy 52.5.

1.TIEPOLO, 2. MAGNUS

5. CHIEF JUSTICE’S CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above, 4-00: 1. Imperial Blue (2) Antony 60, 2. Dun It Again (4) Faizan Khan 57.5, 3. Kalamitsi (5) J. Chinoy 56.5, 4. Neziah (1) Sandesh 56.5, 5. Shubankar (3) Sai Kiran 53.5 and 6. Yukan (6) Akshay K 53.5.

1. IMPERIAL BLUE, 2. YUKAN

6. D.M. KUMARASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Crosswater (4) Antony 60, 2. Disruptor (9) Darshan 59.5, 3. Golden Peaks (2) Akshay K 58.5, 4. Roman Spirit (12) Koshi K 57.5, 5. Adjustment (11) Neeraj 57, 6. Victoria Doresaani (7) Suraj 57, 7. Samurai Blue (10) S.J. Moulin 56.5, 8. Extraordinary (6) Sai Kiran 56, 9. High Opinion (1) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 10. Armory (3) Angad 55, 11. Lex Luthor (8) Vinod Shinde 54.5 and 12. Blue God (5) G. Vivek 52.5.

1. BLUE GOD, 2. VICTORIA DORESAANI, 3. GOLDEN PEAKS

7. GALILEE PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Sekhmet (2) Faizan Khan 62, 2. Ardakan (1) Arvind K 61.5, 3. August (5) Antony 60.5, 4. Pharazon (6) Suraj 59, 5. Regal Aristocracy (4) Sandesh 58.5, 6. Southernaristocrat (7) Koshi K 57.5, 7. My Vision (8) Jagadeesh 56, 8. Ahead Of The Curve (9) Vinod Shinde 55, 9. Royal Whisper (3) Salman Khan 53.5 and 10. Mystical Air (10) G. Vivek 53.

1. AUGUST, 2. PHARAZON, 3. MYSTICAL AIR

Day’s best: RODNEY

Double: FREE TO PLAY — IMPERIAL BLUE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.