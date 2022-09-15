It’s Historian vs. Mzilikazi in Madras Race Club Trophy

Historian and Mzilikazi may fight out the finish of the Madras Race Club Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Sept. 15).

1. GULFSTREAM HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip), 1-45 p.m.: 1. Illustrious Ruler (2) Farid Ansari 62.5, 2. Kings Show (11) B. Dharshan 62, 3. Strong Breeze (10) L.A. Rozario 61, 4. Golden Strike (8) S. Kamble 60.5, 5. Be Calm (4) Koshi Kumar 58, 6. Choir (5) P.S. Kaviraj 58, 7. Fiat Justitia (7) S. Imran 57.5, 8. Oberon (—) (—) 57.5, 9. Daiyamondo (6) M.S. Deora 55, 10. Conscious Keeper (3) Khet Singh 53.5, 11. Arapaho (13) Farhan Alam 53, 12. Royal Falcon (9) A.M. Alam 53 and 13. Autumn Shower (1) S. A. Amit 50.

1. ILLUSTRIOUS RULER, DAIYAMONDO, 3. GOLDEN STRIKE

2. MONMOUTH PARK HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Air Marshall (10) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Turf Beauty (5) Farid Ansari 60, 3. Fabulous Show (9) Yash Narredu 59, 4. Abilitare (4) S.A. Amit 57.5, 5. Chaitanya (11) B. Dharshan 57.5, 6. Angel Light (2) M.S. Deora 57, 7. Royal Treasure (8) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 8. Symphony In Style (7) P.S. Kaviraj 56.5, 9. Sunday Warrior (3) R. Manish 56, 10. The Intimidator (1) Ramandeep 56 and 11. Wisaka (6) S. Kamble 54.5.

1. ANGEL LIGHT, 2. ROYAL TREASURE, 3. SYMPHONY IN STYLE

3. MONMOUTH PARK HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Trending Princess (11) M.S. Deora 60.5, 2. Lakshanam (8) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 3. Eyes Of Falcon (4) Koshi Kumar 58, 4. Glorious Sunshine (5) Ram Nandan 58, 5. Wonderful Era (2) Farid Ansari 58, 6. Demesthenes (10) Yash Narredu 57.5, 7. Royal Pearl (9) B. Dharshan 57, 8. Amber Lightning (1) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 9. Golden Streak (3) S. Kamble 55.5, 10. Queen Of Fame (7) Ramandeep 55 and 11. Sabatini (6) P.S. Kaviraj 55.

1. SABATINI, 2. LAKSHANAM, 3. DEMESTHENES

4. ELUSIVE PIMPERNEL PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-15: 1. Aswa Dev (8) S. Kamble 56, 2. Berrettini (1) Gaurav Singh 56, 3. Gatlin (10) S. Kabdhar 56, 4. Romualdo (12) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Rubert (4) C. Brisson 56, 6. Bohemian Star (2) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Jawai (6) P.S. Kaviraj 54.5, 8. La Jefa (5) Ram Nandan 54.5, 9. Magical Wave (11) M.S. Deora 54.5, 10. Nightjar (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 11. Royal Symbol (7) Farhan Alam 54.5, 12. Sheer Elegance (14) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 13. Sunny Isles (9) Khet Singh 54.5 and 14. Trump Baby (13) S.A. Amit 54.5.

1. NIGHTJAR, 2. ROMUALDO, 3. BERRETTINI

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above (Outstation horses eligible), 3-45: 1. Historian (8) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Mzilikazi (4) P. Sai Kumar 59, 3. Storm Breaker (6) Yash Narredu 57.5, 4. Gods Plan (5) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 5. Hope And Glory (2) S.A. Amit 56.5, 6. Emelda (7) B. Dharshan 56, 7. Alexandre Dumas (3) S. Kamble 55.5 and 8. Angelino (1) P.S. Kaviraj 50.5.

1. HISTORIAN, 2. MZILIKAZI, 3. GODS PLAN

6. NEWCASTLE HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 4-15: 1. Divina (6) C. Brisson 60, 2. Fun Storm (7) M.S. Deora 60, 3. Oscars Thunder (3) A.M. Alam 59.5, 4. Sasakwa (5) Farid Ansari 59, 5. Renegade (8) S.A. Amit 57.5, 6. Angel Heart (4) Yash Narredu 55, 7. Catelyn (—) (—) 55 and 8. Katahdin (2) P. Sai Kumar 54.5. 1. SASAKWA, 2. ANGEL HEART, 3. FUN STORM

7. NEWCASTLE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 4-45: 1. Beejay (5) P.S. Kaviraj 60, 2. Rhiannon (8) Koshi Kumar 56, 3. Magnetism (1) S. Kamble 56, 4. Magical Wish (2) S.A. Amit 55.5, 5. Lordship (7) Yash Narredu 54.5, 6. Beauty Of The Turf (6) M.S. Deora 53, 7. Pacific (4) Manikandan 52.5 and 8. Undeniable (3) Khet Singh 52.5.

1. BEEJAY, 2. LORDSHIP, 3. UNDENIABLE

8. LINGFIELD HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 5-15: 1. Diamond And Pearls (8) Inayat 60, 2. Skylight (4) B. Dharshan 58.5, 3. Streek (2) S. Kamble 58.5, 4. Constant Variable (3) M.S. Deora 58, 5. Tudor (7) Gaurav Singh 58, 6. Annexed (5) Koshi Kumar 57.5, 7. First Empress (1) Farid Ansari 56.5, 8. Dark Son (6) P. Sai Kumar 54 and 9. Ms Boss (9) A.M. Alam 54.

1. CONSTANT VARIABLE, 2. DARK SON, 3. TUDOR

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.