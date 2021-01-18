It’s Forever Splendour vs. Ashwa Bravo

Hyderabad:

18 January 2021 00:30 IST

Forever Splendour and Ashwa Bravo should fight out the finish of the HRC Golconda 2000 Guineas (Gr. 2), the stellar attraction of Monday’s (Jan. 18) races. There will be no false rails.

1. CYNDY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 12.55 p.m.: 1. Alliston (6) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Mark My Day (9) B.R. Kumar 58, 3. Barbosella (5) Surya Prakash 56.5, 4. Just Incredible (8) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 5. Promiseofhappiness (4) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 6. Polonsky (11) Ashad Asbar 53, 7. Blickfang (1) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 8. Turf Monarch (2) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 9. Destined To Be (10) Gaddam 52, 10. Blue Cruise (12) R.S. Jodha 51.5, 11. Lightning Fairy (7) R. Manish 51.5 and 12. Super Act (3) Santosh Raj N R 50.5.

1. BLICKFANG, 2. JUST INCREDIBLE, 3. ALLISTON

2. STARRY SCENE PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.25: 1. Bedford (2) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Aibak (3) Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 3. Different (7) Srinath 56.5, 4. Elegant Stroke (4) B.R. Kumar 56.5, 5. India Gate (10) R. Manish 56, 6. Kapell Bruke (13) G. Naresh 56, 7. Royal Green (5) Ajit Singh 55.5, 8. Win Vision (12) Sandesh 55.5, 9. Beauty On Parade (8) Akshay Kumar 55, 10. Fantastic Show (Ex. Queen Of Love) (6) Ashad Asbar 55, 11. Greek Soul (14) Santosh Raj N R 54.5, 12. Break The Ice (1) C.P. Bopanna 54, 13. Farmville (9) Ajeeth Kumar 54 and 14. Fleur (11) Surya Prakash 54.

1. WIN VISION, 2. DIFFERENT, 3. FARMVILLE

3. GLOBAL STUD MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only, 1.55: 1. Ashwa Jauhar (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Ashwa Raudee (7) Trevor 56, 3. Falcon Edge (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Greek’s Ace (2) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Indie (4) Sandesh 56, 6. Kingston (6) B.R. Kumar 52, 7. Knotty Dancer (8) Zervan 52, 8. Proud (9) Ashad Asbar 52 and 9. New Look (5) Ajit Singh 50.5.

1. ASHWA RAUDEE, 2. ASHWA JAUHAR, 3. FALCON EDGE

4. CYNDY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2. 30: 1. Ulysses (2) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Angel Tesoro (9) Abhay Singh 58.5, 3. Tiger Of The Sea (5) Surya Prakash 57, 4. Trump Star (10) B.R. Kumar 56.5, 5. Lagos (8) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Unstoppable (4) R. Manish 54.5, 7. Red River (6) C.P. Bopanna 53.5, 8. Tapatio (12) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 9. Bravo (1) Ashad Asbar 51.5, 10. Thunder Road (11) Ajit Singh 51.5, 11. Diesis Dream (3) Ajeeth Kumar 50.5 and 12. Glendale (7) G. Naresh 50.5.

1. LAGOS, 2. DIESIS DREAM, 3. TRUMP STAR

5. SILKY BABY PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. Ashwa Yashobali (10) Suraj Narredu 61, 2. Ruletheworld (8) Srinath 58.5, 3. That’s My Magic (1) Zervan 58.5, 4. Spicy Star (6) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 5. Kesariya Balam (5) Sandesh 55, 6. Lockhart (2) Ashad Asbar 55, 7. Rhythm Selection (3) Kuldeep Singh 55, 8. Big Brave (9) Santosh Raj N R 54, 9. Gusty Look (7) Abhay Singh 52.5 and 10. Peaky Blinders (4) Akshay Kumar 50.

1. KESARIYA BALAM, 2. ASHWA YASHOBALI, 3. RULETHEWORLD

6. TARAMATI PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Trump Girl (11) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Pontius Pilate (3) Trevor 58, 3. Classic Remark (5) Surya Prakash 56.5, 4. Agni (2) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Long Range (8) Ashad Asbar 55, 6. Mon General (6) Gaddam 55, 7. Happy Together (10) Santosh Raj N R 54.5, 8. Strategist (9) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 9. That’s My Class (1) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 10. Starlight (4) G. Naresh 53.5, 11. Galloping Gangster (7) Kuldeep Singh 52, 12. Warrior Supreme (14) Zervan 52, 13. Shaquille (13) B.R. Kumar 51.5 and 14. Southern Legacy (12) Gopal Singh 51.

1. PONTIUS PILATE, 2. STRATEGIST, 3. AGNI.

7. HRC GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. II) (1,600m), (Terms) 4-y-o only, 4.15: 1. Ashwa Bravo (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 2. Bellator (1) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Forever Splendour (2) Trevor 57, 4. General Patton (6) S. John 57, 5. Hidden Hope (5) Kuldeep Singh 57, 6. Horus (3) Zervan 57, 7. Katana (8) Chouhan 57 and 8. Tigrio (7) Srinath 57.

1. FOREVER SPLENDOUR, 2. ASHWA BRAVO, 3. TIGRIO

8. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Amaretto (3) Gaddam 60, 2. Big Day (2) B.R. Kumar 60, 3. Cephalonia (11) G. Naresh 60, 4. Classy Dame (14) Abhay Singh 60, 5. Proud Legacy (5) Deepak Singh 60, 6. That’s My Star (13) Mukesh Kumar 60, 7. Twenty Twenty (9) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 8. Hip Hop (6) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 9. N R I Gift (12) Chouhan 58, 10. Satin Symphony (1) Gopal Singh 57.5, 11. Kintsugi (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 12. Sheldon (7) Santosh Raj N R 55, 13. Moment Of Silence (Ex. Vijays Maestro) (10) R. Manish 54 and 14. Hopscotch (8) Ashad Asbar 52.5.

1. N R I GIFT, 2. KINTSUGI, 3. AMARETTO

Day’s best: LAGOS

Double: ASHWA RAUDEE — N R I GIFT

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Mini jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.