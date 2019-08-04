It’s Exclusivenorthwind vs That’s My Class

Exclusivenorthwind and That’s My Class may fight out the finish in the Air Command Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (August 4).

1. VIKARABAD PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1-10 p.m.: 1. N R I Flame (6) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Brave Warrior (5) Rohit Kumar 59.5, 3. Limousine (1) Afroz Khan 59.5, 4. Shivalik Sand (3) Deepak Singh 59.5, 5. Mossad (2) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 6. Adamant And Rising (4) G. Naresh 52 and 7. Turf Emperor (7) Umesh 51.5.

1. N R I FLAME, 2. BRAVE WARRIOR, 3. MOSSAD.

2. SILVERADO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-40: 1. Explosive (7) R. Ajinkya 56, 2. My Journey (9) Ashhad Asbar 56, 3. Premier Action (6) Umesh 56, 4. Secret Command (4) N. Rawal 56, 5. Stepper (3) S.G. Prasad 56, 6. Unstoppable (5) Kiran Naidu 56, 7. Carmella (1) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Lesley (2) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 9. Light Music (8) Nakhat Singh 54.5 and 10. Shooter (10) A.A. Vikrant 54.5.

1. UNSTOPPABLE, 2. PREMIER ACTION, 3. EXPLOSIVE.

3. TANASHA PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), (No whips), 2-10: 1. Gusty Look (7) Suraj Narredu 61, 2. Cincia Azzurra (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Et Voici (1) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Buttonwood (2) Abhay Singh 59.5, 5. Soul Empress (3) R.S. Jodha 57, 6. Moka (6) Jitendra Singh 53.5 and 7. Honourable Guest (5) Afroz Khan 50.

1. SOUL EMPRESS, 2. GUSTY LOOK, 3. CINCIA AZZURRA.

4. WANAPARTHY CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2-45: 1. Southern Crown (4) Surya Prakash 62, 2. Durango (10) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Sea Castle (3) Aneel 58.5, 4. Meka’s (6) Afroz Khan 57, 5. News O’ Star (5) R.N.Darshan 57, 6. Nayadeep (1) Ashhad Asbar 55.5, 7. Solar Heights (9) Rafique Sk. 54, 8. Lockhart (8) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 9. Euro Zone (7) C.P. Bopanna 52.5 and 10. Satin Symphony (2) Santosh Raj 50.

1. DURANGO, 2. NAYADEEP, 3. MEKA’S.

5. SILVERADO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 3-15: 1. Born Greek (8) R.N. Darshan 56, 2. Linewiler (1) Umesh 56, 3. No Compromise (9) Deep Shanker 56, 4. O’Brien (11) Kuldeep Singh 56, 5. Sheldon (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Turbulence (6) S.G. Prasad 56, 7. Big League (5) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 8. Green Turf (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Moskova (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 10. Safra (10) N. Rawal 54.5 and 11. Shivalik Valley (4) Rohit Kumar 54.5.

1. LINEWILER, 2. SHIVALIK VALLEY, 3. SAFRA.

6. AIR COMMAND CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 75 & above (Cat. I), 3-45: 1. Highly Acclaimed (4) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Exclusive Wind (1) Santosh Raj 58, 3. Exclusivenorthwind (2) Koushik 57.5, 4. That’s My Class (5) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Moondancer (6) Rohit Kumar 56 and 6. Chase Your Dreams (3) Gopal Singh 54.

1. EXCLUSIVENORTHWIND, 2. THAT’S MY CLASS.

7. WANAPARTHY CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Ashwa Raftar (6) Kunal Bunde 62, 2. Super Dart (9) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 3. Shaquille (7) Kiran Naidu 59, 4. Star Gazer (5) C.P. Bopanna 58.5, 5. King Maker (4) Surya Prakash 57, 6. Platinum (1) G. Naresh 56.5, 7. Desert Moon (8) Rohit Kumar 54.5, 8. The Special One (10) Akshay Kumar 54, 9. Dunkirk (3) Afroz Khan 53.5 and 10. Exclusive Striker (2) Abhay Singh 53.5.

1. SUPER DART, 2. THE SPECIAL ONE, 3. DUNKIRK.

8. NIZAM SAGAR PLATE (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Wings Of Eagles (5) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 2. Ashwa Arjun (9) Gaurav Singh 58, 3. Alta Vita (7) Afroz Khan 56.5, 4. Lancashire (3) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 5. Royal Style (4) R.N. Darshan 55.5, 6. Mr. Shanghai (8) Kuldeep Singh 55, 7. Call Of The Blue (2) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 7. Ajmal Birju (6) Gopal Singh 53 and 9. Royal Avenger (1) Ajit Singh 52.5.

1. WINGS OF EAGLE, 2. CALL OF THE BLUE, 3. AJMAL BIRJU.

Day’s best: UNSTOPPABLE.

Double: DURANGO — SUPER DART.

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.