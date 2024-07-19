It’s Excellent Lass vs. African Gold in feature event

Excellent Lass and African Gold may fight out the finish of the Karnataka Juvenile Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (July 19). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30 p.m.: 1. Corinthian (6) Trevor 56, 2. Striking Fortune (2) Faizaan Khan 56, 3. The Milenium Force (8) Suraj 56, 4. True Punch (3) Dhanu S 56, 5. Joon (5) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Masaki (4) Sai Kiran 54.5, 7. Mriga (1) Shreyas S 54.5 and 8. Sensational (7) Vinod Shinde 54.5.

1. MASAKI, 2. CORINTHIAN, 3. THE MILENIUM FORCE

2. COL. DESRAJ URS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 3-00: 1. Philosophy (5) Sandesh 60.5, 2. Amreli (2) Arvind K 59.5, 3. Tripitaka (3) Suraj 55, 4. Stellantis (7) Trevor 54.5, 5. Rapidus (8) Akshay K 53, 6. Prime Abbess (6) Neeraj 52.5, 7. Czar (1) G. Vivek 51 and 8. Maple Leaf (4) S.K. Paswan 50.5.

1. TRIPITAKA, 2. CZAR, 3. STELLANTIS

3. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Alsvior (5) Arvind K 56, 2. Flight On (6) Trevor 56, 3. Gismo (3) P. Mani 56, 4. Imperial Star (8) Suraj 56, 5. Krystallos (4) Akshay K 56, 6. Mister Brown (1) L.A. Rozario 56, 7. Roman Knight (7) Tousif 56 and 8. Windcleaver (2) Dhanu S 56.

1. FLIGHT ON, 2. ALSVIOR, 3. KRYSTALLOS

4. KARNATAKA JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Excellent Lass (4) Suraj 57, 2. African Gold (1) Akshay K 53.5, 3. Densetsu (2) Sandesh 53.5, 4. Masato (5) G. Vivek 53.5 and 5. Val D’Aran (3) S.J. Moulin 52.

1. EXCELLENT LASS, 2. AFRICAN GOLD

5. USHA STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Samurai Blue (3) S.J. Moulin 60, 2. Extraordinary (8) Ram Nandan 59.5, 3. Art Gallery (1) Tousif 59, 4. Solo Prince (9) Arvind K 59, 5. Marzgovel (6) Akshay K 58, 6. Grizzly (5) Sai Kiran 56.5, 7. Constable (2) J. Chinoy 55.5, 8. Irish Rockstar (7) Sandesh 55 and 9. Blue God (4) Antony 54.

1. CONSTABLE, 2. BLUE GOD, 3. IRISH ROCKSTAR

6. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Free To Play (1) Antony 62.5, 2. Phoenix Surprise (7) Ikram Ahmed 62.5, 3. Southern Warrior (5) Rayan 60.5, 4. Firefinch (2) Sandesh 59.5, 5. Infinite Spirit (9) P. Siddaraju 59.5, 6. Pettes Love (4) Abdul Fazal 58.5, 7. Quevega (3) Rajesh K 57.5, 8. Akasi (8) Arvind K 55 and 9. Perfect Halo (6) Arshad 52.5.

1. FIREFINCH, 2. FREE TO PLAY, 3. PETTES LOVE

Day’s best: FLIGHT ON

Double: EXCELLENT LASS — CONSTABLE

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.