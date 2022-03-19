It’s Empire Of Dreams vs. Appsara in feature

March 19, 2022 00:30 IST

March 19, 2022 00:30 IST

Empire Of Dreams and Appsara may fight out the finish of the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (March 19). False rails will be announced on race day

1. HINDON PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Foveal Vision (11) B. Harish 62.5, 2. The Intruder (8) Chethan G 62.5, 3. Chandra Kanta (6) Salman Khan 61, 4. War Trail (2) Ashhad Asbar 61, 5. Striking Point (4) Darshan 59.5, 6. Commandpost (3) Rajesh Kumar 59, 7. Impeccable (9) Suraj Narredu 59, 8. Lightning Charlie (12) Vishal Bunde 58.5, 9. Lady Supremos (1) Saddam H 58, 10. She’s Superb (10) Arvind Kumar 57, 11. Smile Around (5) K. Sai Kiran 55 and 12. Santorini Secret (7) Tousif Khan 53.5.

1. IMPECCABLE, 2. WAR TRAIL, 3. LIGHTNING CHARLIE

2. YAGACHI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Candlelightqueen (7) Anjar 61, 2. Caesars Palace (6) S. Shareef 60.5, 3. Aferpi (1) Sai Vamshi 59, 4. In A Breeze (4) Antony 57, 5. Eco Friendly (8) K. Sai Kiran 56.5, 6. Livisilla (3) Suraj Narredu 54, 7. Tenali (5) Dhanu Singh 53.5 and 8. Tyto Alba (2) Rajesh Kumar 53.

1. IN A BREEZE, 2. LIVISILLA, 3. AFERPI

3. CATHERINE FALLS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Good Time Indeed (4) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 2. Kensington Court (1) Trevor 57, 3. Striking Memory (7) Darshan 56.5, 4. Scribbling Hooper (—) (—) 54, 5. Belvedere (6) Akshay K 53.5, 6. Remontoir (—) (—) 52.5, 7. Rudram (—) (—) 52, 8. Bul Bule Hind (3) Siddaraju P 51.5, 9. Augustina (5) Likith Appu 50.5 and 10. Southern Chrome (2) Vishal Bunde 50.

1. KENSINGTON COURT, 2. BELVEDERE, 3. AUGUSTINA

4. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-00: 1. Archway (10) Antony 56, 2. Breezee Bluster (3) Vishal Bunde 56, 3. Empire Of Dreams (4) Trevor 56, 4. Roudy (2) Oliver Richard 56, 5. Amreli (1) Ranjeet S 54.5, 6. Appsara (9) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 7. My Solitaire (6) S. Shareef 54.5, 8. Nikolina (5) Akshay K 54.5, 9. Victoria Punch (8) C. Umesh 54.5 and 10. Way Of Life (7) Jagadeesh 54.5.

1. EMPIRE OF DREAMS, APPSARA, 3. VICTORIA PUNCH

5. SIRIMANE FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Cherokee Moon (2) Suraj Narredu 62, 2. Thousand Words (10) Akshay K 61.5, 3. Anakin (1) L.A. Rozario 61, 4. Ocean Dunes (9) Antony 59, 5. Millbrook (3) S. John 58, 6. Osiris (6) Siddaraju P 57, 7. Port Of Beauty (8) Salman Khan 54, 8. Extraordinary (5) Ajeet Kumar 53.5, 9. Jokshan (7) K. Sai Kiran 53.5 and 10. Stunning Beauty (4) Arvind Kumar 52.5.

1. THOUSAND WORDS, 2. CHEROKEE MOON, 3. MILLBROOK

6. HINDON PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: 1. Aircraft (4) Suraj Narredu 62.5, 2. Amazonite (10) Shreyas S 62.5, 3. Definitive (8) A. Qureshi 62.5, 4. Gunmaster (12) Chethan G 62.5, 5. High Opinion (5) J.H. Arul 62.5, 6. Red Lucifer (1) Salman Khan 62.5, 7. Turkoman (11) Md. Akram 62.5, 8. Domina (3) S. John 62, 9. Apollo Light (9) Md. Aliyar 61.5, 10. Don’s Den (6) Vishal Bunde 60, 11. Sacred Creator (2) Rajesh Kumar 60 and 12. Habanero (7) Mark 59.

1. AIRCRAFT, 2. DOMINA, 3. DEFINITIVE

Days best: KENSINGTON COURT

Double: IN A BREEZEE — THOUSAND WORDS

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Treble(i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.