It’s Dyf vs. Salento in the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes 

January 29, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 28, 2023 05:52 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Dyf and Salento should fight out the finish of the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr.1), the blue riband event of the Hyderabad Winter Season to be run here on Sunday (Jan. 29).

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 12.30 p.m.: 1. Maximum Glamour (8) D.S. Deora 60, 2. Unsung Hero (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59, 3. Angelita (6) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. Rising Queen (4) Ajay Kumar 54, 5. Stay Smart (7) B. Nikhil 53.5, 6. The Thunder (1) Ashad Asbar 52.5, 7. Only My Way (5) S. Saqlain 52 and Top Diamond (2) Kuldeep S 51.5.

1. MAXIMUM GLAMOUR, 2. UNSUNG HERO, 3. THE THUNDER

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.00: 1. Australia (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Caraxes (6) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Encore (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Faiz (1) S. Saqlain 56, 5. Happy Soul (9) P. Trevor 56, 6. Only The Brave (3) Santosh Raj 56, 7. Truth (7) Imran Chisty 56, 8. Oskars Glory (4) G. Naresh 54.5 and 9. The Platinum Queen (5) Md. Ismail 54.5.

1. HAPPY SOUL, 2. AUSTRALIA, 3. ENCORE

3. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1.35: 1. Carlisle (8) S. Saqlain 60, 2. Briar Ridge (4) Santosh Raj 59.5, 3. Beauty Blaze (5) P. Trevor 58, 4. Silk (1) G. Naresh 54.5, 5. Rhythm Selection (6) Kuldeep S 53.5, 6. Avancia (3) Mohit Singh 53, 7. Bellaque (7) D.S. Deora 52 and 8. Doe A Deer (2) Imran Chisty 52.

1. BRIAR RIDGE, 2. BEAUTY BLAZE, 3. BELLAQUE

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.10: 1. Alpine Girl (6) Mohit Singh 60, 2. N R I Fantasy (9) Antony Raj 59.5, 3. Quality Warrior (12) Aneel 59.5, 4. Wandring Warrior (14) P. Sai Kumar 59, 5. Desert Sultan (7) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 6. Keep Faith (1) S. Saqlain 57.5, 7. Soorya Vahan (3) Md. Ismail 57.5, 8. Clefairy (11) Santosh Raj 57, 9. Pal Cha (2) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 10. Arrowtown (4) Ashad Asbar 56, 11. China Town (10) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 12. Burgundy Black (5) D.S. Deora 55.5, 13. Siri (8) B. Nikhil 54.5 and 14. Delhi Heights (13) Surya Prakash 53.

1. ARROWTOWN, 2. N R I FANTASY, 3. KEEP FAITH

5. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 2.50: 1. Ballerina (7) A. Sandesh 60, 2. Premier Action (4) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Kesariya Balam (2) Antony Raj 56, 4. Akido (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Mark My Day (1) Nakhat Singh 54, 6. General Atlantic (5) Gaurav Singh 53.5 and 7. Royal Grace (3) S. Saqlain 52.5.

1. AKIDO, 2. BALLERINA, 3. ROYAL GRACE

6. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.25: 1. Classy Dame (4) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Ok Boss (7) Y.S. Srinath 60, 3. Royal Star (6) S. Saqlain 60, 4. Sally (13) A.A. Vikrant 60, 5. Unmatched (1) Mukesh Kumar 60, 6. Cabello (14) Kiran Naidu 58, 7. Sopranos (2) Akshay Kumar 58, 8. Blazing Jupiter (5) Imran Chisty 55, 9. Coming Home (3) D.S. Deora 54, 10. Hot Seat (11) Md. Ismail 54, 11. Sporting Smile (8) Aneel 54, 12. Fatuma (12) Gaurav Singh 53, 13. Ayur Tej (10) G. Naresh 50.5 and 14. Exclusive Luck (9) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. SOPRANOS, 2. ROYAL STAR, 3. UNMATCHED

7. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.00: 1. N R I Sun (8) G. Naresh 60, 2. Nightmare (3) Santosh Raj 58, 3. Miss Marvellous (1) Mukesh Kumar 57, 4. Winning Streak (7) S. Saqlain 57, 5. Juramento (10) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Just Incredible (4) Imran Chisty 54, 7. Candy Girl (5) B. Nikhil 53.5, 8. Pleroma (11) Abhay Singh 53.5, 9. FLy Tothe Stars (6) Ashad Asbar 53, 10. Path Of Peace (2) P. Trevor 53, 11. Carnival Lady (12) Gaurav Singh 52 and 12. Exclusive Spark (9) D.S. Deora 51.

1. PATH OF PEACE, 2. JURAMENTO, 3. WINNING STREAK

8. WOLF777 GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr.1) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o only, 4.35: 1. All Attraction (9) Neeraj Rawal 57, 2. Dyf (5) P. Trevor 57, 3. Kancha (8) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Salento (10) Antony Raj S 57, 5. Serdar (3) A. Sandesh 57, 6. Wordsmith (2) P.S. Chouhan 57, 7. Hoping Cloud (4) Mohit Singh 55.5, 8. Mysterious Angel (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 9. Nugget (7) Y.S. Srinath 55.5 and 10. Shabelle (1) Imran Chisty 55.5.

1. DYF, 2. SALENTO, 3. MYSTERIOUS ANGEL

9. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5.20: 1. Chica Bonita (8) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Das (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. First Class (10) D.S. Deora 60, 4. Precious Gift (3) Santosh Raj 60, 5. Sea Of Class (2) Imran Chisty 60, 6. Samrat (5) Mohit Singh 59.5, 7. Canterbury (4) Mukesh Kumar 59, 8. Good Tidings (6) Y.S. Srinath 59, 9. Wot’s Up Jay (9) Gaurav Singh 58, 10. Call Of The Blue (7) Koushik 56.5 and 11. Red River (1) R.S. Jodha 55.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. CANTERBURY, 3. DAS

Day’s Best: SOPRANOS

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.