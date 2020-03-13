It’s Catelyn vs. Oscars Thunder in main event

Catelyn and Oscars Thunder may fight out the finish in the first division of the Haunting Memories Plate (1,200m), the main event of penultimate day’s races here on Friday (March 13).

1. ARSENAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 0 to 25 (run and not won or placed 2nd, 3rd or 4th since Friday 18 October 2019), 2-30 p.m.: 1. Sabihaa (1) C.P. Khanal 62.5, 2. Shelomi (6) A.M. Alam 62.5, 3. Al Hilalee (8) Azfar Syeed 62, 4. Be My Light (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 62, 5. Vibrant Approach (2) Kamigallu 61.5, 6. Price Striker (7) P. Sai Kumar 61, 7. Welcome Special (5) Shahar Babu 57.5 and 8. Be My Glory (4) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. AL HILALEE, 2. PRICE STRIKER 3. VIBRANT APPROACH

2. WANDERING ANGEL PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip), 3-00: 1. Free Flow (10) Zervan 60.5, 2. Be My Prince (2) B. Nikhil 57, 3. Onyx (9) A.M. Alam 57, 4. Arashiyama (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 5. Hananiah (6) Yash 56.5, 6. Jagathi (1) Azfar Syeed 56.5, 7. Colonel King (5) Shahar Babu 55.5, 8. Break The Silence (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 54, 9. Pragmatic (8) P. Sai Kumar 52.5 and 10. Amazing Star (7) Farhan 50.

1. FREE FLOW, 2. HANANIAH, 3. JAGATHI

3. HAUNTING MEMORIES PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, outstation horses eligible, 3-30: 1. Star Guitar (5) Azfar Syeed 60, 2. Royal Currency (9) Brisson 59.5, 3. Texas Rose (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 4. Rum Runner (1) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 5. Baller (7) Yash 55.5, 6. Queen Of Venice (6) A.M. Alam 55.5, 7. Wakanda (2) Zervan 55.5, 8. Pinewood (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55 and 9. Lady Ascot (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5.

1. ROYAL CURRENCY, 2. BALLER, 3. STAR GUITAR

4. HAUNTING MEMORIES PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, outstation horses eligible, 4-00: 1. Kingoftheworld (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 62.5, 2. Oscars Thunder (5) Yash 52, 3. Star Twist (9) Brisson 61.5, 4. Sentosa (3) Azfar Syeed 60, 5. Drei Bruder (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59, 6. Priceless Riler (1) Nakhat Singh 59, 7. Pearl Necklace (4) M. Bhaskar 58.5, 8. Wonder Blaze (2) Farhan 58.5, 9. Catelyn (6) Zervan 55.5 and 10. Glorious Land (10) A.M. Alam 55.

1. CATELYN, 2. OSCARS THUNDER, 3. KINGOFTHEWORLD

5. MARCH HANDICAP TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only, horses which have completed 2 runs under the Madras Race Club rules of racing only will be eligible, top weight not to exceed 60 kgs, 4-30: 1. Beethovan (4) Yash 60, 2. Lordship (3) Brisson 60, 3. Farewell (2) Shahar Babu 59.5, 4. Katahdin (1) Zervan 58, 5. Rippling Waters (5) Azfar Syeed 57.5 and 6. Majestic Wind (6) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5.

1. BEETHOVAN, 2. KATAHDIN

6. GYMKHANA CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Flt Captain (5) A.M. Alam 60, 2. Queen Of Gibraltar (7) Rajendra Singh 58, 3. Rhiannon (9) Azfar Syeed 58, 4. One Life (ex: Flaming Native) (8) Shahar Babu 57.5, 5. Beforethedawn (4) B. Nikhil 56.5, 6. Benin Bronze (2) Janardhan P 56.5, 7. Azeria (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 8. Symphony In Style (3) P. Sai Kumar 55.5 and 9. Velocity (1) Mukesh Kumar 54.5.

1. FLT CAPTAIN, 2. QUEEN OF GIBRALTAR, 3. AZERIA

7. WANDERING ANGEL PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip), 5-30: 1. Oxygen (1) Azfar Syeed 60, 2. Daring Dancer (2) B. Nikhil 59.5, 3. Incredible Star (4) P. Sai Kumar 59, 4. Star Waves (7) C.P. Khanal 59, 5. Exquisite Star (9) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 6. Parrys Glory (10) Farhan 57.5, 7. Haran (3) Yash 57, 8. Stern Maiden (6) Shahar Babu 56.5, 9. Into The Light (5) Zervan 56 and 10. Flame Of Diablo (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5.

1. INCREDIBLE STAR, 2. HARAN, 3. INTO THE LIGHT

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 6 & 7; Tr: (i): 2, 3 & 4 (ii): 5, 6 & 7.