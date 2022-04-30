It’s Appsara vs. Queen Spirit in Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

April 30, 2022 00:30 IST

April 30, 2022 00:30 IST

The Bengaluru challengers Appsara and Queen Spirit may fight out the finish in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (1,400m), the first Classic of the season to be held here on Saturday (April 30).

1. DODDABETTA HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 11-00 a.m.: 1. Priceless Treasure (9) Farid Ansari 60, 2. Antigua ( 7) Ashhad Asbar 58, 3. Romantic Bay (5) B. Dharshan 57, 4. Obsession (4) A. Ayaz Khan 56.5, 5. Kings Pride (1) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 6. Rajputana (6) P. Sai Kumar 55, 7. Azeria (2) M.S. Deora 54.5, 8. Lady Zeen (8) Ramandeep 52 and 9. Price Striker (3) K. Sai Kiran 51.

1. ANTIGUA, 2. ROMANTIC BAY, 3. PRICE STRIKER

2. FOREST TREASURE PLATE (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 11-30: 1. Admiral Shaw (7) Ashhad Asbar 56, 2. Cynosure (2) Gaurav Singh 56, 3. Royal Monarch (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Sinatra (8) P. Sai Kumar 56, 5. Terminator (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Avancia (6) P.S. Kaviraj 54.5, 7. Bella Amor (4) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Bienfaisant (1) C. Umesh 54.5, 9. Magic Moment (10) Indrajeet Kumar 54.5 and 10. Ocean Love (5) A. Ayaz Khan 54.5.

1. TERMINATOR, 2. SINATRA, 3. MAGIC MOMENT

3. MOUNTBATTEN HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45, 12-00 noon: 1. Golden Strike (10) P.S. Kaviraj 61, 2. Hallucinate (4) Farid Ansari 61, 3. Excellent Star (5) M.S. Deora 59.5, 4. Cartel (8) B. Dharshan 59, 5. Be Calm (9) C. Umesh 58.5, 6. Dun It Again (1) Kiran Naidu 55, 7. Symphony In Style (7) P. Vikram 54, 8. Royal Falcon (3) P. Sai Kumar 53.5. 9. Mystic Zlatan (2) A. Ayaz Khan 52.5 and 10. Stillwater (6) Ishwar Singh 51.5.

1. GOLDEN STRIKE, 2. ROYAL FALCON, 3. BE CALM

4. STAR BARON HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses eligible), 12-30 p.m.: 1. Nayadeep (5) Kiran Naidu 61, 2. Anastasia (7) B. Dharshan 60, 3. Priceless Ruler (6) Nakhat Singh 58, 4. Classic Remark (2) A. Ayaz Khan 55, 5. Treasure Delight (1) Ramandeep 54.5, 6. Alexandre Dumas (4) K. Sai Kiran 53.5, 7. Wind Symbol (10) C. Umesh 53, 8. Gallantry (3) M. Bhaskar 52.5, 9. Namak Halaal (9) P.S. Kaviraj 51.5 and 10. Amendment (8) M.S. Deora 50.

1. ANASTASIA, 2. ALEXANDRE DUMAS, 3. WIND SYMBOL

5. NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Fillies (Terms), 1-00: 1. Appsara (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Crimson Rose (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Priceless Beauty (8) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Queen Spirit (4) C. Umesh 56, 5. Remediesofspring (1) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Sheer Elegance (2) Gaurav Singh 56, 7. Sparkles (6) Zervan 56 and 8. Zucardi (5) P. Sai Kumar 56.

1. APPSARA, 2. QUEEN SPIRIT, 3. REMEDIESOFSPRING

6. DENNY CRANE HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 40 to 65, 1-30: 1. Galvarino (10) S.A. Amit 60, 2. Beethovan (9) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. Alexander (8) M.S. Deora 57.5, 4. Soul Mate (3) Farhan Alam 57, 5. Magnetism (2) P.K. Gaddam 56.5, 6. Ignorance Is Bliss (1) Ashhad Asbar 56, 7. Valeska (5) Ramandeep 55.5, 8. Annexed (6) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 9. Pacific (4) Manikandan 53.5 and 10. Lucky Boy (7) K. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. VALESKA, 2. ANNEXED, 3. SOUL MATE

7. DODDABETTA HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. Air Warrior (7) Ishwar Singh 60, 2. Majestic Charmer (3) C. Umesh 60, 3. Tifosi (4) A. Imran Khan 60, 4. Senora Bianca (6) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 5. Break The Silence (2) B. Dharshan 59, 6. Epistoiary (8) Lakhan K 59, 7. Autumn Shower (9) Ramandeeep 58.5, 8. Cineraria (5) Shaliyar Khan 58 and 9. Three Of A Kind (1) Surya Prakash 56.5.

1. AUTUMN SHOWER, 2. TIFOSI, 3. SENORA BIANCA

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.