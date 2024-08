It’s Alexandros vs. Chagall in Pride Group Independence Million

Alexandros and Chagall, both hailing from the stables of trainer Pesi Shroff, are poised to battle it out in the Pride Group Independence Million, the highlight of the Thursday’s (Aug. 15) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. JUST BY CHANCE PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.15 p.m.: 1. Eclairage (1) Neeraj 61.5, 2. Willy Wonkaa (4) S. Amit 61.5, 3. Yawar (9) Mustakim 61.5, 4. Axlrod (6) P. Vinod 61, 5. Malakhi (7) Sandesh 61, 6. Tyrone Black (8) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 7. Midas Touch (3) Bhawani 59, 8. Toofaan (5) V. Bunde 51 and 9. Marlboro Man (2) Vivek G 50.

1. AXLROD, 2. MALAKHI, 3. MARLBORO MAN

2. MAYOR’S TROPHY (2,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2.45: 1. Beyond Stars (4) Kuldeep Singh 56, 2. Divine Hope (5) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Ready To Rumble (1) Dhebe 56, 4. Sands Of Dubai (7) S. Kamble 56, 5. Seeking Alpha (2) C. Umesh 56, 6. Doctor Dolly (3) Sandesh 54.5 and 7. Highground (6) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. SEEKING ALPHA, 2. DOCTOR DOLLY, 3. DIVINE HOPE

3. LETO TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, 40 to 66, 3.15: 1. Believe (6) Kuldeep Singh 59, 2. In Thy Light (8) Sandesh 58, 3. Waikiki (4) Parmar 58, 4. Dream Alliance (9) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Divine Thoughts (1) T.S. Jodha 57, 6. Fontana (5) Vivek G 55.5, 7. Ultimo (3) C. Umesh 52.5, 8. My Princess (2) S. Shareef 51.5 and 9. Winter Agenda (7) M.S. Deora 50.

1. IN THY LIGHT, 2. FONTANA, 3. WAIKIKI

4. PRIDE GROUP INDEPENDENCE MILLION (2,000m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 3.45: 1. Phenom (4) Parmar 62, 2. Treasure Gold (8) Mosin 61.5, 3. Multiverse (11) Sandesh 61, 4. Kimiko (9) Antony Raj 60.5, 5. Booster Shot (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 6. Alexandros (1) Neeraj 57, 7. Chagall (6) Vivek G 56.5, 8. India Strong (10) Dhebe 55, 9. Little Minister (3) Merchant 53.5, 10. Coin Empress (5) Mustakim 51.5 and 11. Uzi (2) P. Vinod 49.5.

1. ALEXANDROS, 2. CHAGALL, 3. BOOSTER SHOT

5. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 4.30: 1. New Dimension (8) C.S. Jodha 60.5, Irish Gold (2) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Bubbly Boy (9) Yash 57, 4. Dexa (5) Neeraj 56, 5. Zukor (4) Pranil 56, 6. Portofino Bay (1) Akshay Kumar 51.5, 7. Outlander (6) Kaviraj 50.5, 8. Sovereign Master (3) V. Bunde 50 and 9. Superlative (7) Mustakim 49.

1. IRISH GOLD, 2. OUTLANDER, 3. PORTOFINO BAY

6. STAR OF THE SEASON PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Lord Vader (6) Saba 61, 2. Fast Approach (8) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Running Star (5) Yash 59, 4. Goddes Of Dawn (2) Neeraj 58.5, 5. Storm Cloud (9) Mustakim 58.5, 6. Fiery Red (7) Sandesh 56, 7. Mojo (3) Merchant 54, 8. Sentinel (4) Bhawani 54 and 9. Mi Arion (1) V. Bunde 52.5.

1. RUNNING STAR, 2. FAST APPROACH, 3. GODDES OF DAWN

Day’s Best: IN THY LIGHT

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

