It’s Ace Ace Ace vs Isabella

Ace Ace Ace and Isabella may fight out the finish of the Ghulam Ahmed Memorial Cup (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 17).

1. MEDAK PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1-15 p.m.: 1. Hurricane (4) Abhay Singh 62, 2. Negress Princess (7) R.S. Jodha 62, 3. Run Runner Run (8) Afroz Khan 62, 4. Ursula (6) A.A. Vikrant 62, 5. Vallee Ikon (9) Gaurav Singh 61.5, 6. Country's Pet (3) Santosh Raj 59, 7. Blazing Speed (5) Irvan Singh 57.5, 8. Golden Adara (1) Ajeeth Kumar 51 and 9. Dumbledore (2) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. NEGRESS PRINCESS, 2. BLAZING SPEED, 3. GOLDEN ADARA.

2. ELUSIVE HERO PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-45: 1. Greek Soul (5) Ashhad Asbar 55, 2. Portstewart (4) A. Imran 55, 3. Spicy Star (1) Koushik 55, 4. Aintree (3) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 5. City Of Fusion (8) Rohit Kumar 53.5, 6. Coastal Cruise (2) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 7. Ice Berry (9) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 8. Queen Daenerys (7) Kuldeep Singh 53.5 and 9. Royal Valentine (6) B.R. Kumar 53.5.

1. AINTREE, 2. QUEEN DAENERYS, 3. ICE BERRY.

3. GOLCONDA CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Magnetosphere (1) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Valee Tiger (2) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Blue Empress (5) Robbie Downey 58, 4. Alexanderthegreat (7) Koushik 57.5, 5. Unstoppable (8) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 6. Gazebo (4) Akshay Kumar 57, 7. Lancashire (6) Irvan Singh 54.5 and 8. Glendale (3) Jitendra Singh 51.

1. MAGNETOSPHERE, 2. GAZEBO, 3. UNSTOPPABLE.

4. SRI SHAMLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2-45: 1. Arc Of History (2) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Asteria (3) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Royal Green (1) Gaurav Singh 57, 4. Sarvatra (10) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 5. Royal Dynamite (4) Ajit Singh 56.5, 6. Platinum Claasz (9) Afroz Khan 56, 7. Top Contender (8) Gaddam 54, 8. Gladstone (7) Irvan Singh 53, 9. Humaaghar (6) Rafique Sk. 53 and 10. Proud Warrior (5) B.R. Kumar 53.

1. ASTERIA, 2. ARC OF HISTORY, 3. PROUD WARRIOR.

5. ARISTOCRAT PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Starlight (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Mark My Word (4) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Chase Your Dreams (7) Santosh Raj 58, 4. Tootsie Roll (5) Afroz Khan 58, 5. Magical Skill (3) Jitendra Singh 57, 6. Platts Tour (1) Gopal Singh 55.5, 7. News O' Star (8) Gaurav Singh 53.5 and 8. Pontius Pilate (2) Surya Prakash 53.5.

1. MARK MY WORD, 2. STARLIGHT, 3. PLATTS TOUR.

6. CHIEF JUSTICE TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Exclusive Blue (1) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. N R I Symbol (11) Rohit Kumar 59.5, 3. Midnight Dream (6) Jitendra Singh 58, 4. Blazer (10) Afroz Khan 57.5, 5. Esteva (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Galloping Gangster (7) Robbie Downey 55.5, 7. Linewiler (9) Ajit Singh 55, 8. Prince Valiant (3) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 9. Strategist (4) Irvan Singh 54.5, 10. Flamboyant Lady (5) Nakhat Singh 52.5 and 11. Her Legacy (8) N. Rawal 52.

1. PRINCE VALIANT, 2. GALLOPING GANGSTER, 3. FLAMBOYANT LADY.

7. GHULAM AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m) 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 4-15: 1. Highly Acclaimed (5) Surya Prakash 54.5, 2. Phenomenal Cruise (2) A.A. Vikrant 53.5, 3. Ace Ace Ace (1) Akshay Kumar 52, 4. Air Strike (6) Irvan Singh 52, 5. Isabella (3) Robbie Downey 52 and 6. Be Sure (4) Nakhat Singh 50.5.

1. ACE ACE ACE, 2. ISABELLA.

8. GRACE HANOVER PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Mind Reader (13) Jitendra Singh 60, 2. Handsome Duo (2) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 3. Red Snaper (6) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Star Racer (7) Rohit Kumar 57, 5. Beyond Limits (3) Robbie Downey 55.5, 6. Ashwa Calvari (8) G. Naresh 54, 7. Farmville (12) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 8. Vijays Maestro (10) Gopal Singh 53, 9. New Comer (4) C.P. Bopanna 52.5, 10. Smarty (9) Ashhad Asbar 52.5, 11. Wood Bridge (1) Surya Prakash 52, 12. Agilis (11) Rafique Sk. 51.5 and 13. Khan Sahib (5) Gaddam 51.5.

1. MIND READER, 2. RED SNAPER, 3. STAR RACER.

Day's best: PRINCE VALIANT.

Double: ASTERIA — MIND READER.

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3,

4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.