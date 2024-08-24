Isnt She Beautiful, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Chief Minister’s Cup (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Aug 24).

False rails (width about 3m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SQUANDERER CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1.00 p.m.: 1. Princess Gold (3) Ikram Khan 62, 2. Empress Bella (1) Vinod Shinde 61, 3. Avicena (2) Antony 60.5, 4. Double Vision (4) Koshi K 60, 5. Firefinch (5) R. Pradeep 58.5, 6. Recreator (7) Faizan Khan 58, 7. Tankinika (9) Jagadeesh 58, 8. Quevega (8) M. Rajesh K 57.5 and 9. Superhero (6) Rayan 56.

1. AVICENA, 2. SUPERHERO, 3. DOUBLE VISION

2. MYSORE CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 1.30: 1. Carter (3) G. Vivek 56, 2. Corinthian (6) Sandesh 56, 3. Force Of Nature (1) R. Pradeep 56, 4. The Milenium Force (2) Sai Kiran 56, 5. Torobravo (5) B.R. Kumar 56, 6. Windcleaver (8) S. Saqlain 56, 7. Habibti (7) Antony 54.5 and 8. Liv In The Mist (4) Akshay K 54.5.

1. LIV IN THE MIST, 2. CORINTHIAN, 3. THE MILENIUM FORCE

3. DELHI CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 2.00: 1. LG’s Star (2) Faizan Khan 62, 2. Brave Majesty (9) Sandesh 60, 3. Regal Aristocracy (6) G. Vivek 58.5, 4. Promiseofthefuture (8) Suraj 58, 5. Turkoman (7) Darshan 58, 6. Scarlette Lady (5) Akshay K 57.5, 7. Amusing (3) Salman Khan 55, 8. Double Scotch (4) R. Girish 50.5 and 9. Sea Diamond (1) P. Sai Kumar 50.5.

1. PROMISEOFTHEFUTURE, 2. SCARLETTE LADY, 3. BRAVE MAJESTY

4. CHENNAI CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 2.30: 1. Fondness Of You (5) M. Prabhakaran 62, 2. Grizzly (4) M. Naveen 62, 3. Mazal Tov (3) Suraj 61.5, 4. Ricardo (8) Antony 60, 5. Roman Spirit (1) Sandesh 56, 6. Art Gallery (2) S.K. Paswan 55, 7. Lauterbrunnen (7) M. Rajesh K 53 and 8. Finley (6) Akshay K 50.

1. FINLEY, 2. RICARDO, 3. MAZAL TOV

5. MYSORE CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3.00: 1. Channigaraya (1) Sandesh 56, 2. Continues (8) Sai Kiran 56, 3. Grouse Mountain (4) Rayan 56, 4. Iron King (6) G. Vivek 56, 5. Mister Brown (5) L.A. Rozario 56, 6. Napolean (2) Akshay K 56, 7. Rodney (3) Suraj 56, 8. Disciple (7) Antony 54.5 and 9. Xaily (9) Darshan 54.5.

1. RODNEY, 2. DISCIPLE, 3. NAPOLEAN

6. DESERT GOD TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. River Of Gold (2) Shreyas S 61.5, 2. Free To Play (5) Koshi K 60.5, 3. Seventh Samurai (4) Antony 60, 4. Pharazon (6) Suraj 59, 5. Cat Whiskers (8) Sandesh 58.5, 6. Zuri (7) G. Vivek 58.5, 7. Alice Blue (9) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 8. Altamonte (3) Jagadeesh 57.5 and 9. Smile Of Beauty (1) Tousif 55.

1. SEVENTH SAMURAI, 2. ZURI, 3. PHARAZON

7. CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4.00: 1. O Hansini (3) G. Vivek 60, 2. Aldgate (4) Antony 59.5, 3. Imperial Blue (5) S. Saqlain 58.5, 4. Isnt She Beautiful (1) Sandesh 58, 5. Amreli (2) Neeraj 57 and 6. Polished Girl (6) Suraj 57.

1. ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL, 2. AMRELI

8. SQUANDERER CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 4.30: 1. Sea Jack (3) Saddam H 62.5, 2. Super Bold (5) Rayan 62.5, 3. Ring Master (2) Akshay K 61.5, 4. Springsteen (8) S.J. Moulin 61.5, 5. Princess Jasmine (9) Koshi K 61, 6. Sunlit Path (1) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 7. Lady Godiva (4) Arvind K 59.5, 8. Ice Storm (7) M. Rajesh K 58.5 and 9. Southern Warrior (6) Afsar 58.5.

1. RING MASTER, 2. SUNLIT PATH, 3. LADY GODIVA

9. DESERT GOD TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Red Falcon (6) Suraj 60, 2. My Vision (8) Arvind K 59.5, 3. Ooh La La (5) Rayan 59, 4. Raffles (4) Tousif 58.5, 5. Striking Eyes (3) Koshi K 58, 6. Isabelle (1) Salman Khan 57.5, 7. Spark Is Back (7) Darshan 57 and 8. Elveden (2) Antony 56.

1. RED FALCON, 2. SPARK IS BACK, 3. ELVEDEN

Day’s best: RED FALCON

Double: LIV IN THE MIST - PROMISEOFTHEFUTURE

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.