Isnt She Beautiful, La Reina, Siege Perilous and Winmylove excel

January 23, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Isnt She Beautiful, La Reina, Siege Perilous and Winmylove excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 23)

Inner sand:

1400m: Shabelle (Darshan) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-15, 600/42. Moved attractively. Empire Of Dreams (S. Shareef) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Winmylove (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Splendido (S. Shareef) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Isnt She Beautiful (Aliyar) 1-15, 600/42. In fine nick.

1200m: Last Wish (S. John), Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Fire Power (Vaibhav) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine condition. La Reina (S. Shareef) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (Lakhan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They took a level jump and finished level. Limited Edition (Indrajeet) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Immortal Beauty (Adarsh), Good Tip (Khurshad) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Burmese (Shinde), Fifth Element (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43.5. They jumped out well. Dali’s Gold (Lakhan), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped smartly.

