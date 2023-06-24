Isnt She Beautiful, Groovin, Ricardo, De Villiers, Stellantis, and Pride’s Angel shine

June 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

Isnt She Beautiful, Groovin, Ricardo, De Villiers, Stellantis, and Pride’s Angel shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 24)

Inner sand:

1200m: Rainbow Dreamer (Mudassar), Inyouwebelieve (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. General Patton (Jagadeesh), Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished distance ahead.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-35, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Time (rb) 43.5. In fine trim. Call Me (rb) 43.5. Easy. Made In Heaven (rb), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Serrano (N.S. Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 45.5. They moved freely. Victoria Doresaani (rb) 44.5. Shaped well. Booster Shot (Vishal), Pride’s Prince (S. Saba) 45.5. They moved freely. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Art Gallery (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Mighty Swallow (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Ricardo (S. John) 1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Exelero (P.S. Chouhan), Kallania (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Suryakrishi (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/44.5. Easy. Contador (Antony) 1-13, 600/44. Worked well. King Louis (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Alcaraz (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A fine display. Groovin (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Rubirosa (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Pride’s Angel (Vishal) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Eridani (B. Paswan), Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved fluently. Knotty Challenger (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Sekhmet (Arvind) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition, note.

1400m: Success (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Stellantis (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. The Sovereign Orb (Srinath) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Adbhut (Afroz) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Eased up. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Adjustment (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Impressed.

1600m: La Reina (P. Trevor) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

