ADVERTISEMENT

Isnt She Beautiful, Granpar, Art Of Romance and Golden Light impress

January 03, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Isnt She Beautiful, Granpar, Art Of Romance and Golden Light impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3).

Inner sand:

600m: Makoto (S. John) 40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 44. Strode out well.

1000m: Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-12, 600/41. Moved attractively. Top Dancer (Vivek) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Positano (Shreyas), Count Basie (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Vyasa (I. Chisty) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Dallas Drifter (Shinde) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep), Golden Light (I. Chisty) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1400m: Art of Romance (P. Trevor), Jersey King (Mark) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Splendido (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Granpar (P. Trevor) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A good display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US