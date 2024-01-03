Isnt She Beautiful, Granpar, Art Of Romance and Golden Light impress

January 03, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Isnt She Beautiful, Granpar, Art Of Romance and Golden Light impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3).

Inner sand:

600m: Makoto (S. John) 40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 44. Strode out well.

1000m: Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-12, 600/41. Moved attractively. Top Dancer (Vivek) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Positano (Shreyas), Count Basie (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Vyasa (I. Chisty) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Dallas Drifter (Shinde) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep), Golden Light (I. Chisty) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1400m: Art of Romance (P. Trevor), Jersey King (Mark) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Splendido (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Granpar (P. Trevor) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A good display.