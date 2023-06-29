HamberMenu
 Isnt She Beautiful, Gimmler, Adbhut and Fast Rain please

June 29, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Isnt She Beautiful, Gimmler, Adbhut, and Fast Rain pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 29).

Inner sand:

1200m: Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Call Me (rb), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 45. They moved freely. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 44.5. Easy. King Louis (Hindu S) 42.5. Strode out well. Original Sin (Abhay S) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Bella (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Divo (Zervan) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Sacred Bond (Afroz), Worcester (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Felix (rb), Vinamrao (rb) 1-14, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Gimmler (rb), Kay Star (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Smash Shot (rb), I Want It All (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. They moved freely. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display. Fearless Joey (Kiran N) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Double Scotch (S.K. Parmar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up in the last part. Serrano (N.S. Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Adbhut (Afroz), Royal Grace (Abhay S) 1-33, (1400-600) 50. Former showed out. Grace (Hindu S), Truth In Wine (rb) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mega Success (Vivek), Vayu (Likith) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55. Former impressed. La Reina (P.S. Chouhan) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well.

