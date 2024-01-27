ADVERTISEMENT

Isnt She Beautiful, Forest Fragrance and Lockheed excel

January 27, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful, Forest Fragrance and Lockheed excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 27)

Inner sand: 1000m: Golden Stride (R. Pradeep), Sienna Princess (A. Ramu) 1-8.5, 600/40. They worked well. The Whispering (R. Pradeep), The Lady Emporio (A. Ramu) 1-10, 600/39.5. They finished level.

1200m: Knotty In Blue (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Marzgovel (F. Norton) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased. Silicon Star (R. Pradeep), The Republic Power (R. Ravi) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. They moved together.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 600m: The Golden Dream (R. Ravi), The Advisor (A. Ramu) 46. They moved freely. Amazing Ruler (Surya), Windcleaver (Saddam H) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Ravi), Gallon Of My Love (A. Ramu) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved together.

1200m: Mandarino (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively. Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display. Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Felisa (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: Forest Fragrance (Shreyas), Rapidus (Aliyar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1200m: Greeley (Rozario), Peridot (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out. Totally Epic (Ashok), Queen Of King’s (Siddaraju) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well. Akasi (Chetan K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Three Little Words (Shreyas), Chiraag (Afsar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Pettes Love (Shreyas), Royal Whisper (Vivek) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Martino (Chetan K), Ladylion (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished distance ahead.

Inner sand — Jan 26: 1000m: Galactical (Arvind K) 1-7, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand: 600m: The Republic Power (A. Ramu), Golden Stride (R. Pradeep) 45.5. They finished level. She Rules (R. Pradeep), Avon (I. Chisty) 43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Invincible (F. Norton) 46. Easy. Polished Girl (Ashok) 42.5. Impressed.

1000m: Redefined (Naveen K), Pneuma (S. Shareef) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Cyrenius (Antony), Prime Abbess (D. Patel) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Helios (F. Norton) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: La Reina (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Golden Light (F. Norton) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. One to note.

1600m: Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US