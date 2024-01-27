Isnt She Beautiful, Forest Fragrance and Lockheed excel

January 27, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Isnt She Beautiful, Forest Fragrance and Lockheed excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 27)

Inner sand: 1000m: Golden Stride (R. Pradeep), Sienna Princess (A. Ramu) 1-8.5, 600/40. They worked well. The Whispering (R. Pradeep), The Lady Emporio (A. Ramu) 1-10, 600/39.5. They finished level.

1200m: Knotty In Blue (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Marzgovel (F. Norton) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased. Silicon Star (R. Pradeep), The Republic Power (R. Ravi) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. They moved together.

Outer sand: 600m: The Golden Dream (R. Ravi), The Advisor (A. Ramu) 46. They moved freely. Amazing Ruler (Surya), Windcleaver (Saddam H) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Ravi), Gallon Of My Love (A. Ramu) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved together.

1200m: Mandarino (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively. Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display. Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Felisa (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: Forest Fragrance (Shreyas), Rapidus (Aliyar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1200m: Greeley (Rozario), Peridot (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out. Totally Epic (Ashok), Queen Of King’s (Siddaraju) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well. Akasi (Chetan K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Three Little Words (Shreyas), Chiraag (Afsar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Pettes Love (Shreyas), Royal Whisper (Vivek) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Martino (Chetan K), Ladylion (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished distance ahead.

Inner sand — Jan 26: 1000m: Galactical (Arvind K) 1-7, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand: 600m: The Republic Power (A. Ramu), Golden Stride (R. Pradeep) 45.5. They finished level. She Rules (R. Pradeep), Avon (I. Chisty) 43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Invincible (F. Norton) 46. Easy. Polished Girl (Ashok) 42.5. Impressed.

1000m: Redefined (Naveen K), Pneuma (S. Shareef) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Cyrenius (Antony), Prime Abbess (D. Patel) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Helios (F. Norton) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: La Reina (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Golden Light (F. Norton) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. One to note.

1600m: Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently.