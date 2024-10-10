Isnt She Beautiful for the Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship

Isnt She Beautiful, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship-2024 (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Oct 10). False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. LALITHAMAHAL PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Feronia (6) Md. Imran Ashraf 62.5, 2. Ice On Fire (2) Akimasa P 60.5, 3. Cool Winter (3) A. Baandal 58.5, 4. Warrior Woman (8) J. Paswan 57.5, 5. Country’s Light (5) M. Prabhakaran 57, 6. Arigato (4) Mukesh K 56.5, 7. Lead Singer (12) R. Pradeep 55.5, 8. California Gold (10) Arvind K 55, 9. Clyde Star (11) Jagadeesh 55, 10. Bacchus (9) Koshi K 51.5, 11. Raptor (7) L.A. Rozario 51.5 and 12. D United (1) Angad 51.

1. ARIGATO, 2. D UNITED, 3. LEAD SINGER

2. LOKAPAVANI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Aurele (3) Antony 60, 2. Sergeant Reckless (7) L.A. Rozario 59.5, 3. Ineffable (2) S. Brahmmesh 58, 4. The Golden Sunrise (11) S. Imran 57.5, 5. Perfect Heart (8) Abhishek Mhatre 55.5, 6. Dali’s Gold (9) Salman Khan 55, 7. Coyote Girl (5) Dhanu S 54.5, 8. Infiniteposibility (4) Angad 54.5, 9. Deemed To Fire (1) Prabhu K 54, 10. Real Legend (10) Kiran Rai 52, 11. Sultan Sword (12) R. Shiva Kumar 52 and 12. Natural Fly (6) Shyam K 51.

1. SERGEANT RECKLESS, 2. PERFECT HEART, 3. COYOTE GIRL

3. SRI KANTEERAVA NARASIMHARAJA SPORTS CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Gemini (1) Koshi K 60, 2. His Eminence (6) Gautam Raj 58, 3. Hand Of God (3) Mukesh K 55.5, 4. Ignorance Is Bliss (5) Abhishek Mhatre 55.5, 5. Ashwa Vedha (4) Vinod Shinde 55, 6. Benghazi (9) Angad 55, 7. Drisana (2) A. Baandal 52.5, 8. Sherouk (7) Sandesh 51.5 and 9. My Life My Rules (8) Dhanu S 51.

1. ASHWA VEDHA, 2. SHEROUK, 3. HAND OF GOD

4. MYSORE DASARA SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP-2024 (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. O Hansini (1) S. Saqlain 60, 2. Isnt She Beautiful (7) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Aldgate (2) Antony 58.5, 4. Ascoval (6) Arvind K 58.5, 5. Imperial Blue (5) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 6. Tom Cruiser (4) Mukesh K 58.5, 7. Amreli (3) Angad 57 and 8. Polished Girl (8) Vinod Shinde 57.

1. ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL, 2. ALDGATE, 3. O HANSINI

5. URS KAR TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 4-30: 1. Vijaya Falcon (7) Mukesh K 60.5, 2. Prince Corporate (5) Abhishek Mhatre 59, 3. Silver Spring (9) Aman 58.5, 4. Absolutechallenger (3) Md. Imran Ashraf 57.5, 5. Mandolin (2) Koshi K 57, 6. Seolfor Bullet (6) Akimasa P 55, 7. Eddie The Eagle (1) Faiz 53, 8. Brave Trooper (8) S. Saqlain 52.5 and 9. The Perfect Choice (4) Vinod Shinde 52.

1. BRAVE TROOPER, 2. PERFECT CHOICE, 3. VIJAYA FALCON

6. TRIVENI PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Trust Bond (7) Akimasa P 60, 2. Proud (2) Abhishek Mhatre 59, 3. Saro Gold Mine (6) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 4. Wellington (3) R. Shiva Kumar 57, 5. Hasting Sunrise (1) G. Umesh 56.5, 6. Miraculous Girl (4) Gautam Raj 56, 7. N R I Touch (8) S. Saqlain 56 and 8. Spiritual Force (5) Mukesh K 55.

1. N R I TOUCH, 2. SPIRITUAL FORCE, 3. TRUST BOND

Day’s best: ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL

Double: SERGEANT RECKLESS — N R I TOUCH

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.