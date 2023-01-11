ADVERTISEMENT

Isnt She Beautiful, De Villiers and Shubankar please

January 11, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful, De Villiers and Shubankar catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan 11).

Inner sand: 600m: Capable (rb) 40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Tripitaka (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Eased up.

Outer sand: 600m: Auspicious Queen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Isnt She Beautiful (Shinde) 42.5. In fine nick.

1000m: King Of War (Adarsh) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Last Waltz (Salman K), Green Channel (Indrajeet) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Activated (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

