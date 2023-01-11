Isnt She Beautiful, De Villiers and Shubankar please

January 11, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Isnt She Beautiful, De Villiers and Shubankar catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan 11). Inner sand: 600m: Capable (rb) 40.5. In fine trim. 1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. 1200m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well. 1400m: Tripitaka (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Eased up. Outer sand: 600m: Auspicious Queen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Isnt She Beautiful (Shinde) 42.5. In fine nick. 1000m: King Of War (Adarsh) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. 1200m: Last Waltz (Salman K), Green Channel (Indrajeet) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Activated (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.