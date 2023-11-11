HamberMenu
Isnt She Beautiful, Cyrenius, Ravishing Form, Stormy Ocean, Blue God and Invincible shine

November 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful, Cyrenius, Ravishing Form, Stormy Ocean, Blue God and Invincible shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 11)

Inner sand: 600m: Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 40.5. Worked well.

1400m: Marzgovel (Rayan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. A good display.

Outer sand: 600m: Helios (A. Velu), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lord Frankel (D. Patel) 43. Strode out well. Ranquelino (A. Velu), Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 44.5. They finished level.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (S. John), Cascais (Antony) 1-15, 600/42. They moved fluently. Elfin Knight (Saqlian) 1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (Saqlain) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Sky Princess (A. Ramu) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Mystikos (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Sincerity (Antony) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Elveden (S. John) 1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Irish Rockstar (Saqlian) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Suzanna) (Saqlain) 1-15.5, 600/43. Worked well. Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Golden Peaks (Saqlian) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In good shape. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Note. Ravishing Form (Saqlian) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Santorino (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Fair Counsel (A. Ramu), Way Of Life (R. Ravi) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished distance ahead. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Regal Aristocracy (Saqlian) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlian) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Catch The Eye. Blue God (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1400m: Brave Majesty (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Jamari (Kirtish B) 1-45, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Nevada Gold (S. John) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

