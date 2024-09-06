GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Isnt She Beautiful claims the H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy

Published - September 06, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Racing Correspondent

Imtiaz Khan trained Isnt She Beautiful (S. Saqlain up) won the H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Sept 6).

The winner is owned by Mr & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, M/s. M. Rishad, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala and DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker.

The results

1. VIRIJA PLATE(Div. II): MYSTICAL MERLIN (Abhishek Mhatre) 1, Felicita (Salman Khan) 2, D United (Angad) 3 and The Artery (Afsar Khan) 4. Not run: Many Moons and Epsom Downs. 1, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 07.71s. Rs. 16 (w), 11, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 48, FP: 122, Q: 66, Trinella: 302, Exacta: 646. Favourite: Mystical Merlin.

Owner: Mr. Venkatachalapathi G. Trainer: G.T. Surender.

2. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (Div. II): HIDDEN PLEASURE (Angad) 1, Sea Of Adventure (Rayan) 2, Coyote Girl (Akash Agarwal) 3 and Bundelkhand Queen (Afsar Khan) 4. 2, 5-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 25.57s. Rs. 19 (w), 13, 12 and 23 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 78, FP: 87, Q: 49, Trinella: 1,320, Exacta: 13,530 (carried over). Favourite: Hidden Pleasure.

Owner: Swiss Stud & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

3. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY: ATHULYA (Koshi K) 1, Natural Speed (G. Vivek) 2, Dabeet (A. Baandal) 3 and Square The Circle (Darshan) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 39.03s. Rs. 47 (w), 14, 17 and 16 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 32, FP: 259, Q: 127, Trinella: 823, Exacta: 9,273. Favourite: Dabeet.

Owner and trainer: Mr. M. Bobby.

4. UDAGAMANDALAM CUP: GOLDEN PEAKS (Akshay K) 1, Prime Abbess (Antony) 2, Fondness Of You (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Peyo (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 4, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 24.19s. Rs. 16 (w), 10, 10 and 24 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 40, FP: 31, Q: 17, Trinella: 221, Exacta: 1,002. Favourite: Golden Peaks.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker, M/s. Girish Mehta & Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

5. H.H. SRI KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY 2024: ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL (S. Saqlain) 1, Iron Clad (Sai Kiran) 2, Imperial Blue (G. Vivek) 3 and Something Royal (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nose, 4-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 22.51s. Rs. 25 (w), 12, 48 and 38 (p), SHP: 194, THP: 67, FP: 1,422, Q: 890, Trinella: 6,093, Exacta: 21,293 (carried over). Favourite: Knotty Charmer.

Owner: Mr & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, M/s. M. Rishad, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala and DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (Div. I): D ROMAN REIGNS (Rayan) 1, Joon (Koshi K) 2, Asagiri (Suraj) 3 and She’s Unstoppable (Ayaz Khan) 4. 4-1/4, 4 and 1-1/2. 1m 25.17s. Rs. 49 (w), 15, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 29, FP: 382, Q: 170, Trinella: 407, Exacta: 6,212. Favourite: Asagiri.

Owner: Mr. Dayananda B.M. Trainer: C.D. Monnappa.

7. VIRIJA PLATE (Div. I): FLYING FALCON (Abhishek Mhatre) 1, Golden Bird (Salman Khan) 2, D Romance (Angad) 3 and D Admiral (Dhanu S) 4. Not run: Square Cut. 11-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 06.11s. Rs. 15 (w), 14, 41 and 47 (p), SHP: 200, THP: 169, FP: 222, Q: 293, Trinella: 10,460, Exacta: 10,522 (carried over). Favourite: Flying Falcon.

Owners: Mrs. Namratha B. Salvi & Mr. Sudeer Patel T. Trainer: Bipin Salvi.

Jackpot: Rs. 6,890 (two tkts); Mini Jackpot: 1,722 (one tkts); Treble (i): 533 (two tkts); (ii): 1,265 (carried over).

Published - September 06, 2024 06:56 pm IST

