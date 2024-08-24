Isnt She Beautiful claims the Chief Minister’s Cup

Imtiaz Khan trained Isnt She Beautiful (Sandesh up) won the chief Minister’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Aug 24).

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Jockey Antony Raj and trainer Arjun Mangalorkar won three races each on the day.

The results

1. SQUANDERER CUP (Div. II): AVICENA (Antony) 1, Recreator (Faizan Khan) 1, Double Vision (Koshi K) 3 and Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 4. 5-1/2, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 26.98s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 13 and 11 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 36, FP: 161, Q: 113, Trinella: 309, Exacta: 1,854. Favourite: Avicena.

Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mrs. Geeta Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

2. MYSORE CUP (Div. II): LIV IN THE MIST (Akshay K) 1, Habibti (Antony) 2, Corinthian (Sandesh) 3 and Windcleaver (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: The Milenium Force and Torobravo. 3-1/4, 3-1/4 and Nk. 1m 26.47s. Rs. 14 (w), 10, 22 and 10 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 32, FP: 130, Q: 91, Trinella: 249, Exacta: 613. Favourite: Liv In The Mist.

Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. S.R. Sanas, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar & Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. DELHI CUP: REGAL ARISTOCRACY (G. Vivek) 1, Promiseofthefuture (Suraj) 2, Scarlette Lady (Akshay K) 3 and Brave Majesty (Sandesh) 4. 3/4, 1 and 2-1/4. 1m 38.59s. Rs. 40 (w), 10, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 37, FP: 80, Q: 28, Trinella: 256, Exacta: 822. Favourite: Promiseofthefuture.

Owners: Radiant Blood Stock Pvt Ltd rep. by James E. Mckeown, Mr. Girish Baliga & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

4. CHENNAI CUP: RICARDO (Antony) 1, Finley (Akshay K) 2, Mazal Tov (Suraj) 3 and Roman Spirit (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m 12.70s. Rs. 43 (w), 12, 12 and 13 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 57, FP: 134, Q: 46, Trinella: 219, Exacta: 519. Favourite: Finley.

Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar, M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. MYSORE CUP (Div. I): DISCIPLE (Antony) 1, Rodney (Suraj) 2, Napolean (Akshay K) 3 and Iron King (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: Xaily. Nose, 6-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 24.91s. Rs. 80 (w), 16, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 38, FP: 131, Q: 45, Trinella: 216, Exacta: 680. Favourite: Rodney.

Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. DESERT GOD TROPHY (Div. I): ZURI (G. Vivek) 1, Free To Play (Koshi K) 2, Pharazon (Suraj) 3 and Alice Blue (B.R. Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 25.11s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 33 and 11 (p), SHP: 112, THP: 67, FP: 400, Q: 172, Trinella: 1,532, Exacta: 10,597. Favourite: Pharazon.

Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP: ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL (Sandesh) 1, Aldgate (Antony) 2, Amreli (Neeraj) 3 and Polished Girl (Suraj) 4. 2-1/2, Lnk and Nk. 1m 11.37s. Rs. 18 (w), 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 48, FP: 45, Q: 29, Trinella: 306, Exacta: 526. Favourite: Isnt She Beautiful.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

8. SQUANDERER CUP (Div. I): RING MASTER (Akshay K) 1, Springsteen (S.J. Moulin) 2, Sunlit Path (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Princess Jasmine (Koshi K) 4. Hd, Lnk and 1. 1m 27.76s. Rs. 24 (w), 10, 25 and 15 (p), SHP: 65, THP: 31, FP: 336, Q: 276, Trinella: 973, Exacta: 2,653. Favourite: Ring Master.

Owner: Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

9. DESERT GOD TROPHY (Div. II): MY VISION (Arvind K) 1, Isabelle (Salman Khan) 2, Elveden (Antony) 3 and Spark Is Back (Darshan) 4. Not run: Red Falcon. 1, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 26.76s. Rs. 324 (w), 39, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 36, FP: 910, Q: 437, Trinella: 2,470, Exacta: 6,835. Favourite: Spark Is Back. Owner: Mr. Ramesh R. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,45,642 (one tkts); Runner-up: 499 (297 tkts); Treble (i): 388 (17 tkts); (ii): 960 (10 tkts); (iii): 3,561 (five tkts).